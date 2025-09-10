College Football Heisman odds (Week 3): Updated rankings for CFB's coveted honor in 2025 ft. Garrett Nussmeier

The 2025 Heisman odds shifted again after an eventful Week 2 of college football action. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning topped the preseason odds at +650, according to BetMGM. However, after a shaky start to the season, he has slid down the list.The 2025 Heisman oddsThere are two new additons in the top five of the Heisman race: the Oklahoma Sooners' John Mateer and the Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore.Tied: Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, Jackson Arnold, Julian Sayin and Thomas Castellanos (+2,000)Tied: Devon Damper, Gunner Stockton &amp; LaNorris Sellers (+1,500)Let's look at the top five candidates in the running for the prestigious trophy.#5. Arch ManningArch Manning had a disappointing performance in the Texas Longhorns' season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. It resulted to him dominating the Heisman discourse among fans after he was hyped during the preseason.Manning led the Longhorns to a 38-7 win over the San Jose State Spartans in Week 2. He went 19 of 30 for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while adding 23 rushing yards and one score. Manning has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman at +1,200, according to BetMGM.#4. Dante MooreDante Moore has big shoes to fill, as he's replacing Dillon Gabriel, who finished No. 3 in last year's Heisman race. He has already led the Oregon Ducks to two big wins to start the season.Moore went 16 of 21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 versus Oklahoma State. He added 11 rushing yards on two carries. The Ducks quarterback has +1,100 odds win the trophy.#3. Carson BeckCarson Beck started the season in good form, and in Week 2, he led the Miami Hurricanes to a 45-3 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.Beck went 22 of 24 for 267 and two touchdowns, breaking Miami's record for consecutive passes when he completed his first 15. He has the third-best Heisman odds in the country at +1000.#2. John MateerOklahoma quarterback John Mateer led the Sooners to a 24-13 win over the then-No. 15-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. He went 21 of 34 for 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns.Mateer, who joined Oklahoma from Washington State via the transfer portal, is joint top in the Heisman odds at +900. He has led the Sooners to an unbeaten start this season.#1. Garrett NussmeierLSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier led his team to a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday to continue their flawless start to the campaign. He went 26 of 41 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception.Nussmeier has racked up 469 yards on 68.4% completion, two touchdowns and one interception this year. He has +900 Heisman odds, tied with John Mateer.