Arch Manning gets crowned again as Carson Beck finds himself outside best 5 CFB QBs for NFL writer

Texas quarterback, Arch Manning, has been receiving plenty of hype ahead of the 2025 season as the expected Longhorns QB1. Manning is the favorite to replace Quinn Ewers, who departed for the NFL via the 2025 draft.
Last week, On3 analyst Ari Wasserman ranked him as the No. 3 quarterback in college football to prompt mixed reactions from fans.
On Monday, Bleacher Report analyst John Frascella weighed in on the Arch Manning hype and ranked him as his 2026 NFL Draft QB1 on X. Frascella ranked him above Clemson Tigers' Cade Clubnik and LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier.
Manning was also ranked above Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck (No. 7) who was a two-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs and is one of the most experienced players on the list.
NFL scouts weigh in on the Arch Manning hype
Since he is three years out of high school, Arch Manning will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. In several way-too-early mock drafts, including that of Sports Illustrated and CBS, he is ranked as the best QB.
Sports Illustrated's draft expert Albert Breer revealed what several NFL scouts told him about Manning's readiness for the league.
“I get that everyone’s excited,” one AFC college scouting director said. “That run happened and people started talking—they’re almost surprised with that last name that he has that speed, and the ability to generate big plays with his legs, and he gets transformed into this elite prospect. The reality is we haven’t really seen him run the offense with any consistency yet. And that’s not his fault, he just hasn’t played."
Manning only started two games last season when Quinn Ewers was out injured. He managed 939 passing yards resulting in nine touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 108 rushing yards resulting in four touchdowns. Next season will be his first as a starter for coach Steve Sarkisian's team.
“You just don’t know until they’re really playing,” another AFC college scouting director said. “Right now, the body of work is too small. We’ve seen big guys with talent, the tools, the arm, that don’t know how to process, and don’t have the accuracy to all levels of the field consistently enough. What we have on [Manning] isn’t nearly enough. You could guess, but that’s really all you’ll be doing—guessing.”
The Manning family has a long association with the draft and despite getting top pick shouts in 1997, Arch Manning's uncle Peyton Manning opted to return for an extra year with the Tennessee Volunteers and was picked No. 1 in the 1998 NFL Draft.
His other uncle, Eli Manning, also returned to the Ole Miss Rebels in 2003 and was selected No. 1 overall during the 2004 NFL Draft.
