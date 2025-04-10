"Yall just want clicks at this point": CFB world reacts to Arch Manning breaking into top 5 in latest QB rankings

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the presumed successor of the NFL-bound Quinn Ewers after two years of being the most well-known backup QB in college football. Manning is widely expected to lead the Longhorns during their second season in the Southeastern Conference.

On Thursday, On3 analyst Ari Wasserman released his top 10 rankings of quarterbacks in college football. Manning was ranked No. 3 behind Florida Gators star DJ Lagway and South Carolina Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Manning being ranked No. 3 in the list of the best quarterbacks.

Not all fans agreed with Manning's ranking.

"Y'all just want clicks at this point," one fan tweeted.

"Arch Manning’s on the list but not Austin Simmons," another fan tweeted.

"Arch Manning has hardly played and we already putting him as a Top 5 QB?" One fan tweeted.

Despite a lot of hype behind his name and for good reason, the general consensus on Manning suggests that he still has a lot to prove.

Arch Manning warned of QB1 pressure

For the past two seasons, Arch Manning has been hailed as the balm for all of Texas's problems with calls from both fans and analysts for coach Steve Sarkisian to make him the Longhorns' QB1 over Quinn Ewers whenever he faltered in the big games.

Next season, Manning will finally get his chance to lead the team, and during Wednesday's segment of the "Clean Pocket" podcast, Sarkisian warned Manning of the pressures of being the Longhorns' QB1 while praising Ewers for handling the curves that came with the high-profile job.

“I just don’t think he (Ewers) gets enough credit for what he’s meant to this program. But also for the resilience that he showed throughout his career here,” Sarkisian said. “I think it’s a great trait for a quarterback, especially in the NFL. There’s an expectation that people have, right, and Arch is going to figure this out really quickly, too, right now.

"He’s the prodigal son. But the first interception. It’s going to happen. The boos. Because the boos are going to come here pretty soon, too. I love our fans – they love the backup quarterback, but they hate interceptions. So those are coming.”

In 10 appearances last season, Arch Manning managed a respectable 939 passing yards, resulting in nine touchdowns, while adding 108 rushing yards, resulting in four touchdowns. The expectations for him as a starter next season will boil over after his impressive cameos as a backup in the past two seasons.

According to FanDuel, he is already the No. 2 favorite (+900) to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy behind LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+800).

