Paul Finebaum discloses "real problem" for "exceptional" DJ Lagway

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway took over as the QB1 midway through the 2024 season after Graham Mertz sustained a season-ending injury. After a poor 4-5 start to the season for Billy Napier's team, the introduction of Lagway gave them a much-needed jolt which culminated in an 8-5 finish and a Gasparilla Bowl win.

Despite the optimism around the program, next season, the Gators have one of the toughest schedules in college football including clashes against the Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Tennesee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs.

During Sunday's segment of the "Paul Finebaum Show," the ESPN analyst highlighted the Gators' difficult schedule but also pinpointed Lagway's talent as a counterpoint to the difficulty.

"I think the question is how good," Finebaum said. "Lagway is exceptional. The schedule is exceptionally difficult. I think ultimately that's the problem."

It was not the first time Finebaum had hinted at Lagway being a difference-maker. The analyst revealed the conditions under which the QB could win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, a race that is headlined by hyped Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning according to BetMGM (+800).

"To win the Heisman, you obviously need a great year," Finebaum said. "But your team needs to be in contention. You don't have to win ... If Florida is really good and rolling along in November, in position to maybe get to the playoff, then I think he (Lagway)could have a chance. He'll play in enough marquee games."

DJ Lagway praised for his loyalty to Gators

Several prospects have been the subject of NIL offers from different programs given the ease with which student-athletes transfer programs these days and DJ Lagway was linked with an entry into the portal in December but he stayed loyal to the Florida Gators.

During a February segment of "Always College Football," ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill praised the quarterback for his loyalty to Billy Napier's team.

“I think the biggest ‘X’ factor in all of that for … Florida was the allegiance of DJ Lagway to this program, no matter how bad things got, no matter who was tampering with him,” Luginbill said.

“Let’s not forget, he had been committed to Florida for, what, well over a year? And every shark in the water was trying to steal him. But he maintained that allegiance and that loyalty, and I think that sends a message to everybody else."

DJ Lagway finished his truncated season with 1,915 passing yards on 59.9% completion resulting in 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

