Paul Finebaum makes eye-catching prediction about Arch Manning as he gears up to take over college football

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the heir apparent to Quinn Ewers who declared for the 2025 NFL draft after the Longhorns were dumped out of the college football playoffs last month. Manning had to endure two years of being Ewers' backup despite arriving in Texas as a five-star recruit.

During an interview with On3's Pete Nakos on Sunday, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum made an eye-catching statement about the popular Manning. He compared him to former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow who won the Heisman Trophy in 2006.

“I believe that not since Tim Tebow have we had something that is aligned with Arch Manning," Finebaum said. "The expectations are going to be as wild as we've ever seen or at least since (Johnny) Manziel or Tim Tebow. Maybe worse because of the current state of the media with social media.

"I don't claim to know Arch Manning. I know everybody else in his family. I talked to his grandfather recently when we were in New Orleans, and I think there's never been a player more prepared and ready for what he's about to face."

Steve Sarkisian backs Arch Manning as Texas QB1

During Friday's segment of "Up & Adams," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian backed Arch Manning to fit seamlessly into the Longhorns' QB1 role with the departure of Quinn Ewers. Last season, Sarkisian backed Ewers as his QB1 despite several erratic performances and calls to swap the two quarterbacks (7:24).

"It would be pretty tough for me to say he's probably not going to be our starting quarterback. He started for us a couple games last year, played really good football," Sarkisian said. "Our first game in the SEC against Mississippi State, he was our starting quarterback.

"Quinn had been nicked up. I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it. I think he's ready for the moment. We've got a pretty good team. We've got a lot of work to do. We're in February and we've got a long way to go until the fall rolls around, but we're in a good spot to, I think, have a pretty good football team.”

In his limited game time last season as Ewers' backup, Manning tallied 938 passing yards resulting in nine touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 100 rushing yards resulting in four touchdowns.

Arch Manning is currently the favorite (+800) to be the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner according to BetMGM, ahead of LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+850).

