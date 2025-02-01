"Different breed of cat" - CFB insider hails Arch Manning as he leads odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been waiting for the Longhorns QB1 position since committing to coach Steve Sarkisan's team in 2023. He is widely expected to step into the role next season after quarterback Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

According to BetMGM, Manning is the favorite to win the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2025 (+800) ahead of LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeir (+850).

On Friday, on the "Number One College Football Show" segment, analyst RJ Young hailed Manning for his talent and family name, making him a popular choice for the accolade:

"When it comes to Arch Manning, we're talking about a different breed of cat here. Not just the No. 1 player in the 2023 class but his last name is Manning. His uncles won Super Bowls, his father, Cooper, might be the best athlete of the three. It just didn't work out for him.

And, of course, his grandfather is Archie Manning. Dude wanted to go to Texas very young, and Steve Sarkisian has done a good job of grooming him, and we got to see a little bit more of him last year." (3:05)

Arch Manning could win the Heisman Trophy, per analyst

On Friday's "SportsCenter" segment, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy explained why he thought Arch Manning could win the 2025 Heisman Trophy:

“It’s a little bit of a sign of the times. One, it’s very much a quarterback-centric award. It’s a very highlight-reel-centric award. And it’s a lot about conversation. So those that have a lot of buzz and a lot of publicity, they’re naturally going to gravitate towards the top of the list. There are so many voters, and several of the voters don’t cover college football year-round.

So, Arch Manning is a name that everybody knows. You see the last name Manning, you already assume that this guy is phenomenal, without even watching anything from him so far this year. So, I think it’s understandable, given the fact that the Heisman’s become very much a popularity contest in college football, as much as it is about what you do on the field."

Manning has generated discourse since he joined Texas in 2023, and with the likelihood that he will win the Longhorns' QB1 job, the spotlight on the quarterback is only bound to get brighter.

