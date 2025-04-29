Former Alabama drops bold prediction for Carson Beck as he gears up to replace No. 1 Cam Ward at Miami

Quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal, has started throwing for his new team, the Miami Hurricanes, after recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the SEC championship game.
Beck will replace former Hurricanes QB Cam Ward, who was selected No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft.
During Monday's segment of "Always College Football," former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy ranked Beck as the No. 6 best QB in college football while making a huge prediction about his future.
"I understand he's coming off elbow surgery and there are questions surrounding that, but I still believe that him now and Shannon Dawson and the young weapons that Miami has that are likely to break out this season, you could find him back very much in the mix as one of the quarterbacks in the country," McElroy said (24:00).
"Dawson just helped cultivate a run with Cam Ward that resulted in the No. 1 overall pick, Carson Beck has that type of potential as well."
Carson Beck amassed 3,485 yards, resulting in 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (the most in the SEC) in an inconsistent season for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Carson Beck addresses being Cam Ward's replacement
Carson Beck has had a tumultuous bedding-in period in Coral Gables, having his cars stolen and breaking up with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder last month as he healed from a long-term elbow injury.
During a segment of the "Built 4 More" podcast, the quarterback addressed comparisons with much-hyped Cam Ward as Miami's signal-caller.
"I just have to step in and be who they think you are," Beck said. "Do it your own way and be respectful, but go lead. Go take it. You have to do it in the right way though because it came come off cocky or like I have a big head. No, I am going to go in and serve and do everything for you.
"It is never about me. I could care less about a stat. If you told me that I was going to throw for 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns and we win the National Championship, please give that to me because I want one. Winning is the only column that matters."
Beck will have huge shoes to fill next season as he attempts to lead coach Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes back to the College Football Playoff, a feat Ward fell short of.
Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.