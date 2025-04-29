Former Alabama drops bold prediction for Carson Beck as he gears up to replace No. 1 Cam Ward at Miami

Quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal, has started throwing for his new team, the Miami Hurricanes, after recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the SEC championship game.

Ad

Beck will replace former Hurricanes QB Cam Ward, who was selected No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During Monday's segment of "Always College Football," former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy ranked Beck as the No. 6 best QB in college football while making a huge prediction about his future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I understand he's coming off elbow surgery and there are questions surrounding that, but I still believe that him now and Shannon Dawson and the young weapons that Miami has that are likely to break out this season, you could find him back very much in the mix as one of the quarterbacks in the country," McElroy said (24:00).

Ad

Trending

"Dawson just helped cultivate a run with Cam Ward that resulted in the No. 1 overall pick, Carson Beck has that type of potential as well."

Ad

Carson Beck amassed 3,485 yards, resulting in 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (the most in the SEC) in an inconsistent season for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Carson Beck addresses being Cam Ward's replacement

Carson Beck has had a tumultuous bedding-in period in Coral Gables, having his cars stolen and breaking up with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder last month as he healed from a long-term elbow injury.

During a segment of the "Built 4 More" podcast, the quarterback addressed comparisons with much-hyped Cam Ward as Miami's signal-caller.

Ad

"I just have to step in and be who they think you are," Beck said. "Do it your own way and be respectful, but go lead. Go take it. You have to do it in the right way though because it came come off cocky or like I have a big head. No, I am going to go in and serve and do everything for you.

Ad

"It is never about me. I could care less about a stat. If you told me that I was going to throw for 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns and we win the National Championship, please give that to me because I want one. Winning is the only column that matters."

Beck will have huge shoes to fill next season as he attempts to lead coach Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes back to the College Football Playoff, a feat Ward fell short of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.