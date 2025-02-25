Hanna Cavinder sets the record straight on her involvement in Carson Beck's $4.5 million transfer to Miami

Quarterback Carson Beck was the story of the transfer portal when he left the Georgia Bulldogs and committed to the Miami Hurricanes in January to replace the NFL-bound Cam Ward.

According to ESPN's reports, Beck was the subject of a mammoth $4.5 million offer by the Hurricanes which clinched his decision to join coach Mario Cristobal's team.

Speculation has also been rife that the quarterback made the move to Miami to join his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, who is one-half of the famed Cavinder twins. The sisters play for the Miami women's basketball team.

During an interview with "SportsCenter" on Tuesday, Hanna denied her involvement with Carson Beck's divisive move to Coral Gables.

“Obviously, the University of Miami is an amazing campus, and I think it was the best decision for him,” Hanna Cavinder said. “I think he’s gonna love the university. Obviously, I love Miami, so I will stay here. My family’s in Fort Lauderdale, but yeah, I’m super excited for him and to be able to watch him play.

“Honestly, I was not involved at all. I know that a lot of people probably think that. But no, I was not involved at all. It was honestly what was the best decision for him and where he was gonna fit and be able to be successful. I’m super excited for him. It’s very convenient. Obviously, you can’t beat Miami and the people here.”

When analyst blamed Carson Beck's woes partially on girlfriend

The Cavinder twins are one of the most renowned duos in college sports and after Carson Beck started dating Hanna Cavinder, his performances also started getting more attention.

Last season, the quarterback struggled at Georgia. He finished the season with 3,485 yards resulting in 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with inconsistent performances in some of the Bulldogs' biggest games.

On a segment of "College Sports Now," analyst Roddy Jones was critical of his performances, blaming some of them on the increased attention and having a famous girlfriend.

"I think the simplest and most boring thing you can say is that I think he's (Carson Beck) lost confidence and maybe trust in what he's seeing," Jones said.

"This could be a guy that's feeling the pressure. That guy did not feel the pressure last year necessarily. He was the underdog last year, and some guys work well as the underdog. You're replacing Stetson Bennett. How are you gonna follow that up? You gotta prove yourself. Now, he's got the Lambo, he's got the girlfriend that's famous."

The move to Miami to replace Cam Ward has not been smooth sailing for Carson Beck. Last week, his Mercedes and Lamborghini were stolen, alongside his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder's Range Rover.

The Range Rover and the Mercedes have been recovered by the police while the Lamborghini is still missing.

