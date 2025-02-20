"Not the same as Jayden Daniels" - Louis Riddick delivers blunt verdict on Cam Ward after he taunts NFL teams to draft him

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has emerged as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL Draft alongside Colorado Buffaloes QB, Shedeur Sanders. On Monday, Ward warned NFL teams in an interview with the Associated Press that they would regret not drafting him.

During Wednesday's segment of ESPN's "First Take," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick rubbished comparisons between Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Ward but proceeded to praise the Miami quarterback for how he has ramped up his career (1:23).

"Look, he's not the same athlete as Jayden Daniels," Riddick said. "There aren't many who came along before him and there aren't many who are gonna come after him. Jayden's a generational player, truly. I'm not saying Cam is that but I will say this about Cam Ward and I have no issue about what he did in the bowl game, I don't care about that. Think about Ward's story, from his start at Incarnate Ward as a zero-star recruit.

"Goes to Washington State, rips it up at Washington State and decides to transfer to Miami because he knew he needed to up his resume in terms of being able to win at the highest level because that's what we judge quarterbacks by."

Riddick further revealed the leadership qualities embodied by Ward that would serve him well in the NFL.

"Ask Mario Cristobal about the kind of leader this guy is and what he did to Miami football in the offseason," Riddick said. "From the time he transferred from Washington St. to the time they stepped on the football field. He took over this program like no one he has ever seen. This guy is the ultimate, consumate leader and he plays with a gigantic sized boulder on his shoulder, it's not a chip."

Analyst picks Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have battled for supremacy in most mock drafts over which QB will be the first one off the board during draft night and during Wednesday's segment of the "First Take," ESPN analyst Louis Riddcik chose the former over the latter as his QB1.

"Right now, I have Cam No. 1," Riddick said. "If I was picking right now and I've talked to all these guys and everybody knows how much I love Deion Sanders and that is my guy and he has supported me from the time that we were players to now. I would objectively take Cam Ward first."

The battle between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders to be the class of 2025 QB1 will be one of draft night's most intriguing storylines.

