Ex-LSU star Malik Nabers and Co. show up to support former teammate Jayden Daniels during the Bucs-Commanders game

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels led Washington to their first playoff win since 2005 when the Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in the wild card matchup on Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner was in imperious form tallying 268 passing yards on 68.6% completion, resulting in two touchdowns, while also adding 36 yards rushing.

In the crowd to support Daniels were former LSU stars, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The LSU Tigers teammates were all picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Daniels was picked No. 2, Nabers was picked No. 6 and Thomas Jr. was picked No. 23 overall.

The trio have all had promising seasons in the NFL. Nabers has tallied 1,204 yards on 109 receptions, resulting in seven touchdowns, which is a Giants NFL rookie record for receptions. Thomas has registered 1,282 yards on 87 receptions, resulting in 10 touchdowns, which is also a Jaguars rookie record for yardage.

Also supporting Jayden Daniels was former LSU basketball standout Angel Reese, who was drafted by the Chicago Sky last year. Reese, who attended the Ravens versus Commanders game earlier in the season, also posted Daniels' jersey number on X during the game.

Jayden Daniels favorite for Rookie of the Year

Jayden Daniels entered the NFL draft with a lot of hype after his Heisman Trophy win with the LSU Tigers, and he has largely justified that hype by leading the Washington Commanders to the Divisional round. where they will face the Detroit Lions.

Daniels entered hallowed ground after leading the Commanders to the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He became the fourth rookie quarterback to win a playoff game on the road, alongside Mark Sanchez, Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco. He also became just the 12th rookie QB to ever win a playoff game. In addition, he also became just the fourth rookie quarterback to win at least 13 games.

Jayden Daniels lifted the Commanders, who finished last season with a 4-13 record, to a 12-5 record this season under the guidance of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and new coach Dan Quinn.

According to DraftKings, Daniels is the favorite to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year award (-20,000) followed by Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (+2,500) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (+10,000).

Jayden Daniels finished the regular season with 3,568 passing yards (331-of-480), resulting in 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while adding 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

