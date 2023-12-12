2023 College Football Awards winners for Heisman, Biletnikoff, Walker and more 

Another regular season of college football is over. Last week, the individual awards to the most outstanding student-athletes were handed out. There were clear standouts in most categories, while others were fiercely contested.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the awards.

Who won the most coveted award in college football, the Heisman?

LSU Tigers' Jayden Daniels beat out Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. to win the coveted award.

Biletnikoff Award

The award for college football's best wide receiver went to Ohio State Buckeyes' sensation Marvin Harrison Jr.

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Jayden Daniels swept away all opposition to claim this award as the nation's best quarterback.

Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback)

Jayden Daniels won this one with barely any opposition.

Walter Camp Player of the Year

Another award won by the sensational Jayden Daniels was the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Maxwell Award

Although he finished second in the Heisman voting, Michael Penix Jr. won the Maxwell Player of the Year Award after leading the Washington Huskies to a flawless 13-0 season.

Doak Walker Award (best running back)

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II tallied 1,614 rushing yards resulting in 20 touchdowns just behind Michigan's Blake Corum to take home this award.

John Mackey Award (best tight end)

Brock Bowers won this award for a second consecutive year as the nation's best tight end with 56 catches for 714 yards resulting in six touchdowns.

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)

With T'Vondre Sweat in the side, the Texas Longhorns only allowed 80 rushing yards a game, No. 3 nationally, winning him the Outland Trophy.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player)

With a nation-leading seven interceptions, Notre Dame's Xavier Watts was the Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year.

Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player)

North Carolina's Payton Wilson was imperious in defense for the Wolfpack to win this award effortlessly.

Butkus Award (best linebacker)

North Carolina State's Payton Wilson was also named the best linebacker.

Lombardi Award (best lineman)

Laiatu Latu helped the UCLA Bruins allow the least rushing yards in college football this season to win the first of his two individual awards.

Ted Hendricks Award (best defensive end)

UCLA's Laiatu Latu was awarded the best defensive end in college football.

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

Trey Taylor of the Air Force Falcons won the award for the best defensive back in the country.

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)

Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter played both as a defensive back and wide receiver to a decent level to win the nation's most versatile player award.

Rimington Trophy (best center)

Oregon Ducks center Jackson Powers-Johnson was the nation's best center and part of the No. 2 offense nationally.

Lou Groza Award (best kicker)

Miami RedHawks place kicker, Graham Nicholson landed 26 of his 27 field goals and 35 of 36 extra point tries to win this award.

Ray Guy Award (best punter)

Iowa's Tory Taylor won this award with 47.9 meters per punt, enough to rank him No. 3 nationally.

Burlsworth Trophy (best player who began career as a walk-on)

Running back, Cody Shrader joined the Missouri Tigers in 2022 and had a sensational season tallying 1,499 yards resulting in 13 touchdowns, the third-best nationally.

William V. Campbell Trophy (top scholar-athlete)

Bo Nix might not have won the Heisman Trophy but he excelled on the gridiron throwing for 4,145 yards resulting in 40 touchdowns on 77.2% completion to win this multi-faceted award.

Wuerffel Trophy (community service)

The Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey won this award after a season tallying 456 yards on 29 catches resulting in two touchdowns.

Home Depot Coach of the Year

Washington Huskies coach, Kalen DeBoer won this award after leading his team to a flawless 13-0 season, a college football playoff spot and the Pac-12 championship.

Broyles Award (top assistant coach)

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive coordinator, Phil Parker won this award after leading the team to the No. 5 meanest defense in the country.

With award season over, college football's attention turns to bowl games and the college football playoffs.

