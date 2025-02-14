Kirby Smart & Co. put Carson Beck's merch on clearance for 25% after his $4.6 million move to Miami

Quarterback Carson Beck surprised college football when he entered the transfer portal from coach Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs and joined the Miami Hurricanes in January. The unexpected move was made after a $4.6 million NIL offer from the Hurricanes who were desperate to replace Cam Ward, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, On3 reported that the Bulldogs had put up Beck's remaining merchandise for sale at a 25% discount after his shock departure. The quarterback had been in Georgia for four years and was a starter for the Bulldogs in two of them.

Carson Beck tabbed to bounce back at Miami

Before the 2024 college football season began, Beck was one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Things didn't go as planned for the quarterback, with some error-strewn performances in big games, most notably against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels.

During Wednesday's segment of The Hard Count, On3 analyst J. D Pickell was optimistic about the divisive quarterback's move to the Miami Hurricanes, predicting him to bounce back from a season where he threw 12 interceptions.

“Carson Beck at one point in time was the far and away favorite to be the No. 1 pick and potentially Heisman Trophy winner,” Pickell said “Then the 2024 season happens and `must not be that good, fell off. That made it a more difficult task for him to repeat the year he had in 2023.

“When you can’t run the football and receivers aren’t great hanging onto the football when you throw to them, I’d press a little too. A little more low-profile, less attention – that’s exactly what Carson Beck needs, a chance to breathe a little bit. That’s not knocking Georgia, just sometimes things run their course.”

Pickell further pinpointed the difference in play between the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) and the SEC (Southeastern Conference) which will allow Beck to thrive and lead the Hurricanes to the college football playoffs.

“The SEC with the defenses he had to play against, not knocking the ACC but I don’t think it will be a more difficult task in general,” Pickell said. “I think he’s going to have a pretty good transition.

“Carson Beck, he’s a good quarterback. I think he’s a top 10 quarterback, top 5 quarterback even going into next season. I love this fit, love where he’s going to be at Miami – ultimately the Canes in 2025 can be right back in the mix to win the ACC, in the college football playoffs. And grabbing a guy like Carson Beck is a massive reason why that’s the case.”

After the spotlight of the Georgia Bulldogs, Carson Beck will face a different type of pressure in Miami where he has the big shoes of the departed Cam Ward to fill.

