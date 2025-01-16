Travis Hunter playfully lays down $40 million condition for Coach Prime & Co. to bring him back to Colorado

Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter, has been tabbed as a top-three pick in the latest ESPN mock draft, just behind his teammate Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Hunter's Heisman win after a stellar season for the Buffaloes massively boosted his draft stock.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the NFL-bound star playfully addressed what figure would be enough to convince him to stay with Coach Prime-led Buffaloes rather than declare for the NFL draft.

"Nah, it was a no-brainer," Travis Hunter said. "I ain't never said I ain't ready for this. I was born ready boy! But I mean, if they do wanna offer me that $40 million though like I'll go back to school. ... I'll be back at school happy. I'll be happily going to class. I'll have all in-person classes boy." (7:35)

Hunter also reacted hilariously to divisive quarterback Carson Beck's reported valuation of $10 million after he entered the transfer portal from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes.

"How do you get $10 million? Where's my $10 million? How are people getting this much money, bro?” Hunter said. "Hold up, let me go test this out. Let me go back. I'm going back to college. Let me see if I can get $100 million. Let me go see if I can win another Heisman, because $10 million, I ain't make that in college. Let me go hit the portal." (31:00)

When Travis Hunter addressed NIL vs. NFL money

In October, UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka opted to not play for the team due to an alleged broken NIL promise. He entered the transfer portal and joined the James Madison Dukes last week.

During a segment of the "Travis Hunter Show" in October, the Buffs star addressed the NIL versus NFL money debate, using Sluka's controversy as an example.

"Buddy, if I'm you (Sluka), I'm trying to get to the NFL," Hunter said. "NIL can wait. I know it happened to a lot of your teammates, but I'm out there ballin' on that field. I need all of the film I can get. Every piece of bit of the film. ... It's not about the NIL, it's about the NFL.

"Because I know if I would have went to go transfer somewhere else, could have got a major amount of money, but it ain't about the money. It's about getting to the NFL. The NFL going to set you for life. NIL can only set you for a moment." (0:25)

Travis Hunter will leave college football with a mammoth $5.7 million NIL valuation, but despite the increased NIL opportunities in college football, the NFL-bound star has never wavered in his stance of leaving for the league.

