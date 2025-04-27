Former Cowboys receiver defends Quinn Ewers over his abysmal playoff performance against Ohio State

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers went viral for his hunting room during the 2025 NFL Draft as he waited to hear his name called. According to ESPN's projections, he was QB7 during this year's class but several quarterbacks ranked below were picked ahead of him as the days went by.

On Day 3, the Miami Dolphins finally selected Ewers with the No. 231 pick to bolster a QB room that includes Tua Tagovailoa who missed six games last season due to injuries.

After Quinn Ewers was selected, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant posted a YouTube link on X of the quarterback's best plays from last season.

"Please watch this and think about how the Dolphins run their offense. Quinn is the guy!!" Bryant tweeted.

When a fan pointed out Ewer's shortcomings, Bryant defended the new Dolphins QB while accusing the fan of focusing on the Cotton Bowl game against the Ohio State Buckeyes when his fumble allowed Jack Sawyer to score a decisive touchdown and cost the Longhorns the game.

"You only watched the game against Ohio State. Ohio State was possessed throughout the playoffs... everything was clicking on all levels for Ohio State. Ewers just had an off night...," Bryant tweeted.

Quinn Ewers praised by Dolphins GM

According to Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, the team had an interest in Quinn Ewers since last year's Texas Pro Day. He said that alongside coach Mike McDaniel, the management followed his progress closely.

After picking him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Grier hyped up the polarizing quarterback while speaking to the media.

"Sark really likes him and was high on him, talking about him playing through the injuries this year -- which affected his play a little bit," Grier said. "But [Sarkisian] talked about his toughness, his mental toughness pushing through with the injury, the expectations, all the pressure with Arch Manning there coming in.

"He loved his competitiveness and how he plays, and how his teammates respond to him. So, he was someone that we always had an eye on and the opportunity at that point in the draft just made sense for us."

Ewers' last season in Texas was plagued by injury after an oblique tear earlier in the season was followed by an ankle sprain which allowed his backup, Arch Manning to shine. The debate of which quarterback should start for coach Steve Sarkisian persisted throughout the season until the Longhorns were beaten in the Cotton Bowl by eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Quinn Ewers finished his college football career with a 21-5 record registering 9,128 yards on 64.9% completion resulting in 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He was the Texas Longhorns' all-time leader in yards and touchdowns.

