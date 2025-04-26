5 late-round NFL draft stars from Texas on Day 3 ft. Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns had one of the most talented teams in the country, leading them to the Southeastern Conference title game on their first time of asking and the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. From that team, the Longhorns had a bountiful first day of the 2025 NFL draft, with three players picked in the first round on Thursday.

Ad

The second round continued to be a good one for the Longhorns after Alfred Collins and Andrew Mukuba were selected as well.

Five Texas stars to watch out for on Day 3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite already having five players picked in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, several notable prospects are still on the board, including polarizing quarterback Quinn Ewers.

#5. Jaydon Blue

Texas running back Jaydon Blue had a sensational season for the Longhorns, registering 730 rushing yards on 134 carries and eight touchdowns while adding 368 receiving yards on 42 receptions and six touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

During the NFL combine, Blue ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, only second to Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshal Tuten (4.32) among RBs. His speed and production have made him one of the 2025 NFL draft's sleepers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4. Isaiah Bond

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond tallied 540 receiving yards on 34 catches and five touchdowns while rushing for 98 yards and one touchdown. Earlier this month, he was released on a bond of $25,000 for a sexual assault case, after which his agent, Damien Butler, sent an email to NFL teams proclaiming his innocence.

Pro Football Network analyst Ian Cummings mocked Bond to be selected No. 241 by the Houston Texans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Gunnar Helm

Texas tight end Gunnar Helm had a storming season for the Longhorns, combining with quarterback Quinn Ewers to register 786 receiving yards on 60 receptions and seven touchdowns. Among the 14 tight ends who took part in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, Helm ran the third slowest (4.84), although it was revealed that he sustained an ankle injury just before participating.

In ESPN analyst Jordan Reid's latest mock draft, Helm was selected No. 126 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, while draft expert Matt Miller projected him to be picked No. 110 by the New York Jets.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Cam Williams

Longhorns right tackle Cam Williams emerged as a reliable option for Steve Sarkisian last season, starting all 15 games after being Christian Jones' backup for two seasons. Williams was ranked at No. 28 overall in ESPN draft expert Field Yates' mock draft in April, while ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him at No. 7 among tackles in the draft.

A knee injury kept him out of testing for the Texas pro day and the NFL combine in Indianapolis, and after his lofty pre-draft projections, he is one of the highest-ranked prospects still on the board going into Day 3.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was one of the most polarizing prospects in college football, and some analysts felt he should go back for an extra year instead of declaring for the NFL draft. Five quarterbacks, including Cam Ward (No. 1), Jaxson Dart (No. 25), Tyler Shough (No. 40), Jalen Milroe (No. 91) and Dillon Gabriel (No. 94), were picked in the first three rounds of the draft, leaving Ewers on the board going into Day 3.

Ad

Despite an injury-riddled season, Ewers tallied 3,472 yards for 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the specter of backup quarterback Arch Manning loomed over him.

Expand Tweet

The Texas Longhorns still have a healthy representation on the board ahead of the third day of the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.