Texas players selected in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Andrew Mukuba 

The Texas Longhorns had one of their best teams in recent memory as coach Steve Sarkisian's team reached the SEC title game and the semifinals of the college football playoffs last season. Of the players who declared for the NFL Draft, three were selected in the first round.
Going into Day 2, there are still several notable Longhorns available on the board.
Texas players selected in Round 2 of the draft
There were two Longhorns players selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
#1. Andrew Mukuba
Texas safety Andrew Mukuba was picked No. 64 by the Philadelphia Eagles. His selection marked the first time since 2015 that the Longhorns have had two defensive backs picked in the same draft after Jahdae Barron was picked in the first round yesterday.
He registered 69 tackles (41 solo), five interceptions, six pass breakups, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry last season.
Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian praised Mukuba and revealed what Eagles fans could expect from the safety.
"What a great addition to our program Andrew was. Not just as a player, but as a leader, a teammate and a tremendous example of hard work and dedication," Sarkisian said via TexasLonghorns.com.
"I think the Eagles will see his practice habits, his preparation, and the things that lead to positive performances on game day will really make him a great pro. Those are characteristics he had that will serve him well in the NFL," he added.
#2. Alfred Collins
Former Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins was the first Longhorns star picked on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft. Collins was picked No. 43 by the San Francisco 49ers. He was the eighth Longhorn to be picked in the top 50 of the past two drafts.
Collins was part of a stellar Longhorns defensive unit last season and he tallied 55 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, one sack, one blocked kick, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in 16 games played.
After Collins was selected by the 49ers, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement hyping up the defensive lineman's abilities.
"When you think about our run of defensive tackles, Alfred is a guy who had the opportunity to play behind and learn from some real pros," Sarkisian said. "He's a guy that has really grown up in our program.
"He's an excellent first and second down player who also has the ability to rush the passer on third down. His senior year was a great one, and he made plays in the biggest moments, but he's just tapping into how good he can be. I really think his best football is ahead of him and he'll do great things for the San Francisco 49ers," he added.
Five former Texas Longhorns have been drafted so far, with several still on the board ahead of what is expected to be a frenetic Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft.
