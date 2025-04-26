Texas players selected in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Andrew Mukuba 

The Texas Longhorns had one of their best teams in recent memory as coach Steve Sarkisian's team reached the SEC title game and the semifinals of the college football playoffs last season. Of the players who declared for the NFL Draft, three were selected in the first round.

Ad

Going into Day 2, there are still several notable Longhorns available on the board.

Texas players selected in Round 2 of the draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There were two Longhorns players selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

#1. Andrew Mukuba

Texas safety Andrew Mukuba was picked No. 64 by the Philadelphia Eagles. His selection marked the first time since 2015 that the Longhorns have had two defensive backs picked in the same draft after Jahdae Barron was picked in the first round yesterday.

Ad

Trending

He registered 69 tackles (41 solo), five interceptions, six pass breakups, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry last season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian praised Mukuba and revealed what Eagles fans could expect from the safety.

"What a great addition to our program Andrew was. Not just as a player, but as a leader, a teammate and a tremendous example of hard work and dedication," Sarkisian said via TexasLonghorns.com.

"I think the Eagles will see his practice habits, his preparation, and the things that lead to positive performances on game day will really make him a great pro. Those are characteristics he had that will serve him well in the NFL," he added.

Ad

#2. Alfred Collins

Former Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins was the first Longhorns star picked on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft. Collins was picked No. 43 by the San Francisco 49ers. He was the eighth Longhorn to be picked in the top 50 of the past two drafts.

Collins was part of a stellar Longhorns defensive unit last season and he tallied 55 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, one sack, one blocked kick, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry in 16 games played.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Collins was selected by the 49ers, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement hyping up the defensive lineman's abilities.

"When you think about our run of defensive tackles, Alfred is a guy who had the opportunity to play behind and learn from some real pros," Sarkisian said. "He's a guy that has really grown up in our program.

Ad

"He's an excellent first and second down player who also has the ability to rush the passer on third down. His senior year was a great one, and he made plays in the biggest moments, but he's just tapping into how good he can be. I really think his best football is ahead of him and he'll do great things for the San Francisco 49ers," he added.

Five former Texas Longhorns have been drafted so far, with several still on the board ahead of what is expected to be a frenetic Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.