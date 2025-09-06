Arch Manning Heisman odds (UPDATED): Deep dive into Texas QB's chances to win the trophy after Week 2 dub

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 06, 2025 20:54 GMT
Texas quarterback Arch Manning's Heisman odds tumbled after the Longhorns' Week 1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. After going 17-of-30 for 170 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception, Manning's odds plummeted from +700 to +1000, as per FanDuel.

Manning bounced back from the performance against the Buckeyes with a solid performance against the San Jose Spartans in Week 2 of college football action. The Texas quarterback went 19-of-30 for 295 passing yards, resulting in four touchdowns and one interception, while adding 23 rushing yards on four carries resulting in one touchdown.

The Longhorns signal caller, who was the pre-season Heisman favorite (+500) ahead of LSU Tigers star Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik, slid to ninth on the favorites list on Saturday (+1800), according to CBS Sports.

Despite the five-touchdown haul, Manning had a few shaky moments against the Spartans, including an overthrown pass to talented wide receiver Ryan Wingo. During his postgame news conference, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian praised the quarterback's performance.

“I thought he (Manning) had a really good game today,” Sarkisian said. “He took advantage of some throws down the field. Lesson learned on a protection breakdown — forcing the ball — but we’re going to have some of those growing pains. I thought he used his legs well, scored a touchdown, threw it downfield, and created some explosive plays.”
Arch Manning Heisman odds dampened by coach

After the pre-season hype with Arch Manning's Heisman odds skyrocketing after taking over as coach Steve Sarkisian's QB1, the quarterback's performance against the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, elicited mixed responses from fans and analysts.

During his postgame news conference, Sarkisian dampened the expectations around the Heisman hopeful who has only started four games for the Longhorns during his three-year college football career.

"For Arch, the expectations were out of control on the outside. I'd say let's finish the book before we judge him. That's one chapter," Steve Sarkisian said. "He started really playing and we saw some flashes and glimpses of the guy he is. There's a lot to hold onto on what the future is going to look like here for Arch Manning."
The current top three Heisman favorites are LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+800), South Carolina Gamecocks' LaNorris Sellers (+1,000) and Miami Hurricanes' Carson Beck (+1,100).

Before the Longhorns face off against the No. 13 Florida Gators, Sarkisian's team has games against the UTEP Miners and the Sam Houston Bearkats during which Arch Manning's Heisman odds could be boosted.

