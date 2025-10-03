  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "They can jump all over his a**": Alabama legend sick of Diego Pavia takes wild shots at Vandy QB ahead of revenge game

"They can jump all over his a**": Alabama legend sick of Diego Pavia takes wild shots at Vandy QB ahead of revenge game

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:54 GMT
Vanderbilt Commodores QB Diego Pavia
Vanderbilt Commodores QB Diego Pavia

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been the talk of college football after leading the unfancied Commodores to a flawless (5-0) start to the season and a No. 16 AP top 25 poll ranking. The quarterback's rise started last season when he led the Commodores to an upset win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 6 of college football action.

Ad

Ahead of the sides meeting once again, during Friday's segment of "The Triple Option" podcast, former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer voiced his admiration for the polarizing Pavia and the change he has wrought over the Commodores.

“They don’t act like Vanderbilt,” Meyer said. “They are a problem at quarterback. And I mean that. It is fun to watch. Good for them, man. I’m really happy for them. I hope that city jumps all over them too. I just like when you watch Vanderbilt play, the energy, the arrogance. They’re not the Vanderbilt they once were. They are a problem at quarterback. It is fun to watch.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the same podcast, charismatic Alabama Crimson Tide legend Mark Ingram threw shots at Diego Pavia and the praise that he has garnered nationally this season.

"They can jump all over his ass after we tap that ass," Ingram said. "I'm sick of this shit, man."
Ad

Diego Pavia lays down the gauntlet for Alabama

During his weekly news conference, Diego Pavia did not back down from the challenge of playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Instead, he laid down the gauntlet in what has been billed as one of the SEC's most intriguing clashes in Week 6 of college football action.

"I don't know what they're doing. I just focus on us, but I know we've got to bring it. That's for sure," Diego Pavia said. "The crowd, I think, is going to be a big factor in the game. But we just gotta play within the white lines. If we do that, if we play our game, it won't be close."
Ad

This season, Pavia has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country and has the third-best QBR in college football according to ESPN. The Vandy QB has gone 94-of-126 for 1,211 yards, resulting in 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 294 rushing yards, resulting in two touchdowns.

According to FanDuel, Diego Pavia is the eighth favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, showing the esteem with which the Commodores' quarterback is held after his blistering start to the season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications