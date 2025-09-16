  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Pimping out ya mom for Theo Von is crazy": Ex-LSU star berates Diego Pavia for brokering bizarre date deal amid Tate McRae stipulation

"Pimping out ya mom for Theo Von is crazy": Ex-LSU star berates Diego Pavia for brokering bizarre date deal amid Tate McRae stipulation

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 16, 2025 13:36 GMT
Vanderbilt Commodores QB Diego Pavia
Vanderbilt Commodores QB Diego Pavia

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia led the Commodores to a stirring 31-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3 of college football action. The win cemented a 3-0 start to the season for the Commodores and their quarterback, who was granted special dispensation by the NCAA to stay in college football despite playing at the JUCO level and running out of eligibility.

Ad

During the game against South Carolina, the SEC Network's analyst Cole Cubelic confirmed that podcaster Theo Von, who was in attendance at the Williams-Brice Stadium, had secured an unusual deal from Pavia. According to the report, Pavia had promised Von a date with his mother, Antoinette Padilla, should the Commodores beat the Gamecocks.

“My goal is, I would like to marry a nurse one day,” Von said to Cubelic. “I don’t even know if I’d do it. I like being (Pavia's) friend. I don’t want to end up being like his stepdad or something.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Monday, former LSU Tigers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko blasted Diego Pavia on X for the bizarre deal with Von involving his mother.

"Pimping out ya mom for Theo Von is crazy I would’ve threw 5 picks. This new generation different," Fehoko tweeted.
Ad

On Monday, Pavia clarified on X that the deal he had with the popular podcaster was only valid if he could secure a date with Canadian musician Tate McRae in return.

"what @TheoVon forgot is, I said it was a deal if and only if he told @tatemcrae to lemme take her on A1 date in Nashville Twitter make it happen," Diego Pavia tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Diego Pavia holds up his end of the deal with Theo Von

Theo Von was in attendance at Vanderbilt training, interacting with Diego Pavia and the Commodores team during the week before they clashed against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Von on the sidelines, the quarterback went 18-of-25 for 177 yards, resulting in two touchdowns at the Williams-Brice Stadium to lead the beatdown of the Gamecocks to cement his unusual deal with the podcaster.

Ad

On Monday, after the game, Von posted a picture of Antoinette Padilla on X with a caption asking his fans for ideas on where to take her for their date.

"Where should i take her??" Von wrote.

The friendly banter between Diego Pavia and Theo Von involving the Vanderbilt quarterback's mother has set the college football world alight and continued the feel-good factor that has surrounded the Commodores since the start of the season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications