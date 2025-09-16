"Pimping out ya mom for Theo Von is crazy": Ex-LSU star berates Diego Pavia for brokering bizarre date deal amid Tate McRae stipulation

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia led the Commodores to a stirring 31-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3 of college football action. The win cemented a 3-0 start to the season for the Commodores and their quarterback, who was granted special dispensation by the NCAA to stay in college football despite playing at the JUCO level and running out of eligibility.During the game against South Carolina, the SEC Network's analyst Cole Cubelic confirmed that podcaster Theo Von, who was in attendance at the Williams-Brice Stadium, had secured an unusual deal from Pavia. According to the report, Pavia had promised Von a date with his mother, Antoinette Padilla, should the Commodores beat the Gamecocks.“My goal is, I would like to marry a nurse one day,” Von said to Cubelic. “I don’t even know if I’d do it. I like being (Pavia's) friend. I don’t want to end up being like his stepdad or something.”On Monday, former LSU Tigers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko blasted Diego Pavia on X for the bizarre deal with Von involving his mother.&quot;Pimping out ya mom for Theo Von is crazy I would’ve threw 5 picks. This new generation different,&quot; Fehoko tweeted.On Monday, Pavia clarified on X that the deal he had with the popular podcaster was only valid if he could secure a date with Canadian musician Tate McRae in return.&quot;what @TheoVon forgot is, I said it was a deal if and only if he told @tatemcrae to lemme take her on A1 date in Nashville Twitter make it happen,&quot; Diego Pavia tweeted.Diego Pavia holds up his end of the deal with Theo VonTheo Von was in attendance at Vanderbilt training, interacting with Diego Pavia and the Commodores team during the week before they clashed against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Von on the sidelines, the quarterback went 18-of-25 for 177 yards, resulting in two touchdowns at the Williams-Brice Stadium to lead the beatdown of the Gamecocks to cement his unusual deal with the podcaster.On Monday, after the game, Von posted a picture of Antoinette Padilla on X with a caption asking his fans for ideas on where to take her for their date.&quot;Where should i take her??&quot; Von wrote.The friendly banter between Diego Pavia and Theo Von involving the Vanderbilt quarterback's mother has set the college football world alight and continued the feel-good factor that has surrounded the Commodores since the start of the season.