Clemson football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Dabo Swinney has in the class of 2025

Coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers had a largely successful season. They won the ACC Championship and qualified for the College Football Playoff. While it did not always look like they would reach the postseason, they had some big wins at the end of the year to make it happen.

However, with National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Clemson Tigers will be looking to ensure they have an influx of young talent so that they can build on their strong 2024 season. Fortunately for them, they already have several players who committed to their squad in the early signing period.

Although Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have not secured any five-star recruits this year, they have an influx of several four-star recruits. That includes these three freshmen who rank at the top of the 2025 Clemson recruiting class.

3 freshman Clemson has signed in the 2025 recruiting class

#1 Amare Adams

Defensive tackle Amare Adams is the highest-rated player who was signed by the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He is a four-star recruit who received a recruit grade of 84 from ESPN.

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, he is one of the most imposing players in his recruiting class. His frame helped him become one of the highest-rated defensive tackles in the 2025 class. ESPN has him as the fifth-ranked DT in his class.

Adams received offers from several top schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee. However, he opted to sign the offer given to him by the Tigers. From Lake City, South Carolina, Adams played high school football for South Florence High School.

#2 Gideon Davidson

Running back Gideon Davidson is the second highest-rated player signed by the Tigers in the 2025 class, according to ESPN. He is a four-star recruit who received a grade of 84 from ESPN. That rating made him the third-ranked running back in his class.

Davidson is from Lynchburg, Virginia, and played high school football at Liberty Christian Academy. He chose the Tigers over offers several schools, including Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

#3 Ari Watford

Defensive end Ari Watford is another four-star recruit signed by the Tigers. He received a grade of 83 from ESPN. Hailing from Norfolk, Virginia, he played his high school career at Maury High School. He is the 12th-ranked defensive end in his class.

