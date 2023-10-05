Coach Brian Kelly shows solidarity for LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. as he fights for life against rare form of brain cancer

Greg Brooks Jr. is facing a tough battle off the field: medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer that affects around 350-500 people in the U.S. Despite starting the season strong, the LSU team captain is enduring a difficult path.

The cancer is impacting Brooks' speech and communication skills. This necessitates extensive physical therapy and rehabilitation for the safety.

Coach Brian Kelly expressed his support stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Greg and his entire family and support system have been incredibly strong throughout all of this. Our program continues to pray and support Greg in his fight."

Expand Tweet

Kelly also shared an Instagram story featuring an X post from the LSU Tigers account for Greg Brooks Jr. He captioned the post, "Praying for you 3" with a gold heart emoji.

LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly put up an Instagram story supporting Greg Brooks Jr.

To aid his battle with cancer, LSU has initiated the Greg Brooks Victory Fund. This fund is operating under NCAA regulations and invites contributions to cover medical expenses, treatment, transportation and therapy, among other essential needs.

Greg Brooks Jr. finds support from all corners

LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. is not alone in his fight against medulloblastoma. Women's basketball star and LSU player Angel Reese took to Instagram, sharing LSU's statement with the caption: "Pray for 3!"

Image via Instagram

The Brooks family also released a statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support. "Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all," the statement said.

"He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans."

The 22-year-old captain played in LSU's initial games of the 2023 season against Florida State and Grambling State. He is known for his versatility and immediate impact in the secondary. Brooks transferred to LSU in 2022 after three impactful years with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

His career stats reflect his determination on the field. With 178 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups and six interceptions, Brooks' journey is currently found extending beyond the gridiron.