Coach Prime & Co. urged to shoot their shot by CFB insider as Colorado set to experience a crucial weekend for 2025 season

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for the 2025 college football season. The team is undergoing a full-scale rebuild as most of its key players from last season headed to the NFL.
To recruit some high-level talent, the Buffaloes are hosting numerous high-profile visits this weekend. CFB insider Steve Wiltfong urged the team to shoot its shot.
"Its shoot your shot weekend for Colorado as they host many of the nation's top prospects," Wiltfong said on Thursday, via On3. "These talents will come to Colorado at the weekend on an official visit to spend some time with Deion Sanders and the coaching staff."
Wiltfong raved about the talent of Felix Ojo, the No. 2 prospect in Texas, No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 11 prospect nationally (according to 247Sports). Ojo has elite measurements at 6-foot-7 and 274 pounds, and could be an instant starter for Coach Prime's team.
Ojo is on the radar of Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Colorado. He may be leaning most towards his home state team, Texas. It remains to be seen whether Coach Prime and his staff can secure their highest-profile addition since Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.
Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes start the 2025 season at home
The Colorado Buffaloes compiled a 9-3 (7-2 Big 12) overall record in 2024. They reached the Valero Alamo Bowl Game, where they were beaten by the BYU Cougars. That game turned out to be the last appearance of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders for the team.
This year's campaign will start with a home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It's the first of seven home fixtures that they'll have in the 2025 regular season. Other home matchups will be versus the Delaware Blue Hens, Wyoming Cowboys, BYU Cougars, Iowa State Cyclones, Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils.
Coach Prime will look to rally his troops to reach the expanded College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes secured their spot as one of the best 25 teams in college football in 2024, and they're likely aiming to take the next step.
Recruiting players like Felix Ojo would go a long way in securing the program's future. Ojo is a powerhouse player, and snagging him will serve as a reminder of Colorado's seriousness in the broad college football picture.
