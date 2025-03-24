Coach Prime drops cryptic message to add fuel to rumors around Shedeur Sanders’ NFL destination

Shedeur Sanders' landing spot has been one of the most talked about topics in the last couple of months. While he was initially projected to be among the top three overall picks, the Colorado star's draft stock has reduced since then.

Miami's Cam Ward is projected to be the first overall pick. The New York Giants' roster still requires a quarterback and they have the third overall pick. Many analysts believe the franchise should go with Shedeur Sanders.

To make the potential link-up even more interesting, Deion Sanders has now openly stated where he wants his son to go.

During an appearance at the ProMat 2025, Coach Prime was asked about his preferential landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, to which he replied:

"We are hoping for New York.”

Shedeur was also seen throwing the ball with Malik Nabers on the street of New York during the Heisman Trophy ceremony when he went there with Travis Hunter. This excited many fans as they thought of the potential linkup of the duo.

Kay Adams gives her take on Shedeur Sanders landing at the Giants

Shedeur Sanders' potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL Draft has been a hot topic. Discussing the same on her podcast, Kay Adams wasn’t sold on the New York Giants, making him their franchise QB.

Miami’s Cam Ward is being touted as the No. 1 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans, but Coach Prime’s son remains in the mix for teams like the Browns and Giants.

However, the Giants signed Jameis Winston to an $8 million deal in their free agency, possibly hurrying to cool down their QB urgency. Adams weighed in on the Giants' draft dilemma, saying:

"If they're not totally sold 100% on Shedeur, I like it. Take the best player on the board. ... If you don't feel like there's a lot of separation between Shedeur and some of the others, I don't know, it might be worth it, right? So, if they draft a quarterback high and do not nail the pick, it could set them back years. We don't want to see that happen.”

She also opined that if the Giants aren’t in love with Sanders, they shouldn’t force a pick. Instead, Adams suggested New York focus on building around Winston, and suggested other draft options like Malik Nabers or Travis Hunter.

