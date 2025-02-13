Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders expresses frustration with YouTube: “I'm so mad”

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Coach Prime, recently took to X to express her frustration over some challenges that she was facing with the YouTube platform. Sanders faced some technical issues while trying to upload a video and she reacted to the situation with a tweet.

“I’m so mad my YouTube won’t upload,” she wrote on Tuesday night.

Sanders who has over 55,000 subscribers on YouTube is juggling her role as a social media personality along with that of being a mother to her son, Snow who was born in August last year. The eldest daughter of Deion Sanders had a difficult pregnancy and faced many medical challenges that she was able to overcome along with the support of her family.

On Wednesday, Deion Sanders's daughter posted a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing pictures of her son. In one of the photos, both wore a red dress, and Snow sat on Deiondra Sanders's lap.

"Embracing new beginnings and unconditional love," Sanders wrote. "Snow is a reminder that motherhood comes in many forms—full of care, commitment, and endless growth. I love you Snow. The one that changed my life forever."

Deiondra Sanders calls out Jacquees and Dej LoaF over the artists' alleged “fake relationship”

On Monday, Deiondra Sanders took to X to address why she hadn’t been seen with her fiancé, R&B artist Jacquees, recently. In the process, she called out rapper Dej Loaf, accusing her of keeping them apart.

Jacquees and Dej announced their new album, a follow-up to their 2017 mixtape, which is set to release on Friday. Since then, Jacquees's social media has been all about the album, with no mention or photos of Sanders.

"People gotta fake a relationship to sell albums," Deiondra Sanders wrote on X on Monday. "Stop asking me why I’m not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiance there. As I said before y'all got it y'all won. Hope y'all lil album sale the most y'all done ever sold."

