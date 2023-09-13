Coach Prime's eldest Deion Sanders Jr. shares cryptic post on Instagram: "The rejected will be respected"

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Sanders Jr. has been going to Colorado games to support his dad and brothers Shedeur and Shilo. Although Sanders Jr. isn't getting as much love in the media as his brothers, many assumed he was okay with it, as he isn't on the team.

However, on Tuesday evening, Deion Sanders Jr. took to Instagram and posted a cryptic message that showed a video of him celebrating with the Colorado Buffaloes.

"The rejected will be respected. All Glory to GOD."

What the message means is uncertain, as some fans wondered if it was about his dad or himself and how he is treated compared to his brothers.

However, Deion Sanders Jr. didn't post any follow-up, so it remains a cryptic post. However, he was smiling in the video celebrating a Buffaloes win, which also shows him being a supportive brother and son.

Deion Sanders has turned Colorado around

Deion Sanders was hired to be the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes this year after Colorado went 1-11 last season.

Sanders was active in the transfer portal and brought his son Shedeur to be his quarterback as well as Travis Hunter who plays both wide receiver and cornerback.

With all the new additions, Colorado stunned TCU in Week 1 on the road in a game the Buffaloes were over 20-point underdogs. Colorado then followed it up with their home opener win over Nebraska to already surpass last year's win total.

Since starting 2-0 on the year, Deion Sanders says he has gotten a crazy amount of calls from people wanting to go to Colorado next year.

“We’re receiving so many calls at this point right now that it’s absurd. Just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do, visitation and desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit.”

Colorado is set to host Colorado State on Saturday in a game that College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff will both be there for, despite it being a late-night game.

Should the Buffaloes win that game, Colorado will go into their matchups against Oregon on the road and at home against USC in the next two weeks with even more hype and national attention.