Coach Prime's grandson Baby Snow poses for first commercial with fashion giant Gucci alongside dad Jacquees

In a new Gucci campaign, Snow appeared alongside his dad, R&B singer Jacquees, dressed in full designer gear. Deion Sanders’ grandson, Baby Snow, just made his first major fashion appearance, and it was a family moment worth watching.

The duo ͏posed on ͏a p͏lus͏h vintage͏ chair, sporting matching ͏Gucci fits,͏ with his f͏at͏her ͏holding Snow l͏ovingly as th͏e little one sippe͏d from͏ ͏his bo͏ttle. Th͏e caption?

“We gone be Gucci 🙏🏾❤️❄️☃️.”

This shoot marks a rare and warm public appearance from father and son together, especially after months of rising tension. Things began to unravel publicly after the singer released his album 'F*** a Friend Zone 2' with DeJ Loaf in February.

Earlier this month, the popstar also posted a heartfelt message celebrating Snow turning eight months.

With this Gucci campaign, Deiondra's husband is seen embracing fatherhood in the spotlight. While the emotional tug-of-war may continue behind closed doors, one thing’s clear: Baby Snow is at the center of it all, and for now, he’s shining bright in Gucci.

Fans gush over Jacquees and Baby Snow’s Gucci moment

Fans couldn’t get enough of Jacquees and Baby Snow’s Gucci campaign. The duo posed in matching designer fits, and the love poured in instantly.

“This is so beautiful keep being a great dad ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Super proud of you!!” one said.

Many were touched by the way Deiondra Sanders' husband held snow. Some couldn’t help but point out their relationship dynamics.

“He got his own personal lil buddy😍😍 great father,” a fan said.

“Fatherhood nephew looks great on you!!! god knew what he was doing when snow came into this world!! Salute nephew real talk!!!,” one fan wrote.

“My baby and lil baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️ i’m so proud of you que @jacquees ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” a fan commented.

Fan Reactions( Image credits: @jacquees / Instagram)

Snow and his father stole the spotlight—and hearts, too.

About the author Sahil Goswami Sahil Goswami is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda pursuing a B.Tech in Information Technology.



Sahil worked as an NFL writer at EssentiallySports for 6 months and enjoys researching the ins and outs of the changing college sports landscape.



His favorite coach is Deion Sanders, and as such, he follows the Colorado Buffaloes closely. Seeing Travis Hunter come away with the Heisman just shows Sanders' acumen as a coach, especially with the competition between Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.



When not watching or writing about college sports, Sahil likes painting in his free time.

