Coach Prime’s relationship with Jordan Seaton shines through in practice as CU gears up for post-Shedeur Sanders era

Coach Prime recruited Jordan Seaton to join the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2024 college football season. Coming out of high school, Seaton was a consensus five-star recruit and a top-20 prospect in the nation.

Ad

Despite receiving offers from multiple college football powerhouses, the St. John's College, Washington, D.C., and IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida product chose to join the Buffaloes instead.

On Saturday, a video was shared in which Coach Prime can be seen warmly welcoming Seaton to the 2025 preseason training session. The iconic coach and star offensive tackle exchanged pleasantries on the practice pitch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Seaton enjoyed an impressive freshman season with the Buffaloes. He was named the CFN Big 12 Freshman of the Year, an All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman and the On3 Freshman All-American Offensive Tackle.

Seaton will be looking for more of the same in his sophomore season, especially now that he'll be protecting a different QB since Shedeur Sanders has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will have to navigate in Shedeur Sanders' absence

Coach Prime brought Shedeur Sanders and a host of key players with him while moving from Jackson State to Colorado. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke.

The program improved from 1-11 before their arrival to 4-8 in their first full season. Then the record was improved to a noteworthy 9-4. Shedeur played a major role in the resurgence of the Buffaloes, and he improved his draft stock in the process.

Ad

Shedeur is on his way to the NFL where he'll likely be selected early on Day 1 of the draft. That'll leave his father, Coach Prime with the unenviable task of revamping the team in his absence.

Coach Prime must decide on someone to replace Shedeur's QB1 role. Julian Lewis, a former high school superstar, will compete with Kaidon Salter, a former Liberty quarterback, for the starting job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place