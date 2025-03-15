“You cannot come in the house at 10 or 11”: When Coach Prime gave a subtle ultimatum to Shelomi for her late night excursions

Colorado coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime has taken the college football world by storm since arriving in Boulder in 2022. The Buffs coach has also showcased his family life and how he connects with his children via his show "Coach Prime" and clips posted by his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. on social media.

In a clip posted on the "Well Off Media" YouTube page from three years ago, the charismatic coach and his daughter had a long argument about her imposed curfew. (1:03).

"What time did you get home?" Coach Prime asked.

"Like 10:30-11. I was just at the gym though," Shelomi Sanders replied.

"You know you can't be a woman, right here and be in the gym at 10:30-11:00 o'clock. You can't do it," Deion said.

"But I was with people," Shelomi said.

"It doesn't matter. You didn't tell me or your brothers," Deion said.

"No, that's cap. I did tell Shedeur and Shilo. I said I was going to the gym. I told them I was going to the gym at seven," Shelomi said.

"At 7? But you were at the gym at 10:30-11," Deion said. "We don't get down like that right here. You go to the gym at 11:00 you better give me more than that. Bbay, you live with your brothers, they're not gonna tolerate it. Your father is here. Who's gonna tolerate that? What happened between 7:00 and 11:00? You can't be a young woman your age and be coming in at 10:00 when you live with two brothers. Baby, it's not gonna happen. You know what? I'll just check that chip that I put in your car."

When Coach Prime and Shelomi Sanders fell out

Shelomi Sanders played for the Jackson State Tigers when her father was the coach and moved with him and her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo when he took the Colorado Buffaloes job in 2022.

After only playing 11 minutes for the Lady Buffs, Shelomi opted to enter the transfer portal in April last year, which caused her father to publicly criticize her decision during a segment of the "DVNR Buffs" podcast.

"(It) was stupid," Deion Sanders said. "You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, 'Well it's illegal...' C'mon, man."

The coach's comments led to his ex-wife and Shelomi's ever-supportive mother, Pilar Sanders, criticizing him for not supporting his daughter. After Shelomi joined the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, Coach Prime and his daughter made up and he even made an appearance at one of her games in November last year.

