"Your dad would be so mad" - Deion Sanders Jr. warns brother Shedeur Sanders as he looks to buy $1.4 million car

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was recently invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis starting on Feb. 27 to March 2, although he has not yet confirmed whether he will take part in the activities at the event. On Tuesday, Shedeur hung out with his elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., aka "Bucky," in Vegas in clips documented on the "Well Off Forever" YouTube page.

In one of the clips, Bucky and the popular Shedeur had a conversation about what their father, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' reaction would be if the Buffs quarterback splurged on a $1.4 million Mercedes at a showroom.

"This is $1.4 million, bro, you got me f**ked up," Deion Jr. said (10:03). "$1.4 million."

"Do you wanna get it?" Shedeur asked.

"I'm not making as much as you're making," Bucky replied. "That's a lot of money. $1.4 million. Boy, your dad would be so mad at you if you got that."

"Bro!" Shedeur said.

Later in the clip, the NFL-bound quarterback was shown giving a salesman the specifics of the car he wanted while referencing a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

"I don't want like slime green," Shedeur Sanders said (11:09). "I want more of a darker, earthy green. If you get a Cullinan like one of these and that type of green right there, done deal, done deal."

Shedeur Sanders predicted to opt out of NFL combine

Last year, the NFL draft No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, opted out of throwing at the NFL scouting combine, and this year, the presumed No. 1 pick, Shedeur Sanders, has not yet confirmed whether he will participate in the activities at the event.

On Saturday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly, who has criticized Shedeur's potential before, predicted on X that the Buffs quarterback would opt out of throwing at the combine.

"Let me guess," Kelly tweeted. "Shedeur Sanders will not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine. The reason —he doesn’t want to be exposed in front of the NFL until the ink dries on his rookie contract —287/353 (81.3% of his completions in 2024 went to 5 receivers at Colorado).

"No way in the world he’s going out there and ‘trying’ to work with a bunch of receivers he’s not familiar with and ‘see how it goes.’ That will not be exposed until he walks in the doors of his NFL team. It is only then his struggle to trust people will be exposed. Remember I said this."

The race to be the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft has boiled down to either Shedeur Sanders or Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward in various mock drafts. Neither of the prospects has confirmed their participation at the combine.

