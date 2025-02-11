"Overrated"; "Sheesh" - Fans fired up with Shedeur Sanders catching the spotlight at Blazers - Nuggets game

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been getting shouts of being the No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL draft all season long and he has been treated like a celebrity everywhere he's been. Over the weekend, he was in New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend where he also attended the Super Bowl flag football game on Saturday.

On Monday evening, he was in Denver during the Nuggets' 146-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The NFL-bound star was pictured signing footballs from his courtside seat during the game and the clip was posted on the official NBA X/Twitter page.

Fans on X had mixed reactions to Shedeur Sanders catching the spotlight in Denver:

Some fans marveled at Shedeur's celebrity status:

"Sheeesh," one fan tweeted.

"He’s gonna be a star," another fan said.

"Incredible Personality," one fan wrote.

Coach Prime talks up Shedeur Sanders' NFL prospects

During last week's segment of ESPN's "First Take," Colorado coach Deion Sanders talked up Shedeur Sanders and his upcoming NFL career breaking down why he was the most "NFL-ready" player in the class of 2025.

“Shedeur is prepared for this next level and this journey that he’s about to go on," Sanders said. "I think he’s the most equipped. I think he’s the best one for the job for any city. He’s always been scrutinized. He’s never had the best of, but he’s made the best of. Often times we draft these quarterbacks that have been on these elite teams then they get in these situations not conducive to success and that choke.

"So, I think he’s the most qualified by far. That’s a good spot [New York]. Wherever. I’m going to put this in God’s hands because sometimes we desire things that aren’t right for us. So, whether he goes 1, 2 or 3, Shedeur already exceeded all expectations. He wants to top his daddy. His daddy was the fifth pick. So, he wants to go 1 to 4," he added.

The race to be the first quarterback off the board and in essence, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft has been boiled down to Shedeur versus Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward with various mock drafts oscillating between the two college football stars as the first player selected.

Shedeur Sanders had favorable meetings with the three NFL teams with the top three picks in the draft – the Tennesee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants – during last week's East-West Shrine Bowl games, with all managers all speaking well of the quarterback.

