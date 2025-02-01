"He can't be a superhero" - Former NFL QB gives blunt verdict on Shedeur Sanders as he sends clear message to NFL teams

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a strong impression on NFL team executives at the East-West Shrine Bowl after meeting with several teams. Although he was asked not to participate in the game, Shedeur met with the teams holding the top three picks in the upcoming draft, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

With Shedeur's draft status becoming a hot topic among both fans and analysts, former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert gave a blunt take on the Buffs QB's expected impact in the NFL in a post on X on Friday.

"My honest assessment of Shedeur Sanders after watching more film: He can’t be a superhero if that’s what you need him for, but he for sure can play ball and be an asset for a team," Benkert tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders continues to draw NFL Draft buzz

The question of whether Shedeur Sanders deserves to be one of the favorites to be the No. 1 pick during the 2025 NFL Draft has continued to linger as draft night approaches. During Thursday's segment of the "Scoop City" podcast, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel was skeptical about this year's class of quarterbacks and favored Miami's Cam Ward over Sanders.

“I don’t think any quarterback in this draft is worth trading up toward," Daniel said. "If there were a quarterback you’d trade up for, it’d be Cam Ward … There’s going to be some of those guys, those middle level guys, where you don’t have to reach for it. And if you get a guy in the 4th round like a Dak Prescott, I’m not saying there is anything like him out there, but like a Jaxson Dart to me is really interesting, a Riley Leonard is really interesting.” [21:30]

Shedeur Sanders conducted meetings with several teams during the Shrine Bowl, including the Tennessee Titans who hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. During a news conference after the meetings, Titans coach Brian Callahan praised the NFL-bound quarterback.

"You can tell he's (Shedeur) been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature. He has a really poised way about him. You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it. I enjoyed talking to him.

"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness. He took some pretty big shots, and he kept rolling. He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own."

The case of Shedeur Sanders and his draft status is turning out to be one of the most intriguing ones in recent memory in a draft that has no clear favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

