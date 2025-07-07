  • home icon
  • College Football
  • College Football 26 pre-order bonus: Listing every incentive, exclusive rewards, features, prices and more for EA Sports game

College Football 26 pre-order bonus: Listing every incentive, exclusive rewards, features, prices and more for EA Sports game

By Arnold
Published Jul 07, 2025 20:34 GMT
College Football 26 pre-order bonus: Listing every incentive, exclusive rewards, features, prices and more for EA Sports game (Image via easportscollege)
College Football 26 pre-order bonus: Listing every incentive, exclusive rewards, features, prices and more for EA Sports game (image credit: instagram/easportscollege)

EA Sports College Football 26 will release worldwide on Thursday. However, some fans can get early access to the game on Monday, from noon ET onwards.

Ad

The College Football 26 access period is exclusively for players who purchased the standard edition of Madden 26, which costs $69.99. The deluxe edition is $99.99, while the MVP Bundle, which includes the deluxe edition of College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, costs $149.99. The preorder game is compatible only on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

List of all the incentives and exclusive rewards in each College Football 26 mode

Incentives and rewards for College Football 26 Deluxe Edition

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • 3-day early access (July 7-10)
  • 4,600 college football points
  • Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges
  • CUT top prospect pack
  • CUT all hands pack
  • Dynasty coach points
  • CUT exclusive elite player item (Bundle only - not included in standalone deluxe edition.)
  • Road to glory skill points
  • MVP On the Clock Pack College Football 25 item available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox

Incentives and rewards for Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition

  • 3-day early access (Aug 11-14)
  • 4,600 Madden points
  • Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges
  • Season 1 elite player player item
  • Cover athlete elite MUT player item
  • Superstar legendary XP boost
  • MUT exclusive elite player item (Bundle Only - not included in standalone deluxe edition.)
  • Player card exclusive item
  • Franchise coach ability points
  • MVP On the Clock Pack Madden NFL 25 item available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series
Ad

Incentives and rewards for Deluxe Edition preorder

  • 3-day early access (July 7-10)
  • 4,600 college football points
  • Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges
  • CUT top prospect pack
  • CUT all hands pack
  • Dynasty coach points
  • Road to Glory skill points

Standard Edition preorder incentives

  • CUT All Hands Pack
  • Dynasty Coach Points
  • Road to glory Skill Points

A look at the top-rated defensive players in College Football 26

Ohio State FS Caleb Downs - Source: Imagn
Ohio State FS Caleb Downs - Source: Imagn

Here are some of the best defensive players in College Football 26 based on their overall ratings.

Ad
  • Caleb Downs, free safety, Ohio State - 96 OVR
  • Anthony Hill Jr, Mike, Texas - 95 OVR
  • T.J. Parker, left edge, Clemson - 95 OVR
  • Dylan Stewart, right edge, South Carolina - 94 OVR
  • Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee - 94 OVR
  • Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson - 94 OVR
  • Colin Simmons, right edge, Texas - 93 OVR
  • Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame - 93 OVR
  • Keldrick Faulk, left edge, Auburn - 93 OVR
  • Dillion Thieneman, strong safety, Oregon - 93 OVR

Fans with early access to College Football 26 can test the top defensive and offensive players before the game's worldwide release on Thursday.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications