College Football 26 pre-order bonus: Listing every incentive, exclusive rewards, features, prices and more for EA Sports game

EA Sports College Football 26 will release worldwide on Thursday. However, some fans can get early access to the game on Monday, from noon ET onwards.
The College Football 26 access period is exclusively for players who purchased the standard edition of Madden 26, which costs $69.99. The deluxe edition is $99.99, while the MVP Bundle, which includes the deluxe edition of College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, costs $149.99. The preorder game is compatible only on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
List of all the incentives and exclusive rewards in each College Football 26 mode
Incentives and rewards for College Football 26 Deluxe Edition
- 3-day early access (July 7-10)
- 4,600 college football points
- Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges
- CUT top prospect pack
- CUT all hands pack
- Dynasty coach points
- CUT exclusive elite player item (Bundle only - not included in standalone deluxe edition.)
- Road to glory skill points
- MVP On the Clock Pack College Football 25 item available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox
Incentives and rewards for Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition
- 3-day early access (Aug 11-14)
- 4,600 Madden points
- Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges
- Season 1 elite player player item
- Cover athlete elite MUT player item
- Superstar legendary XP boost
- MUT exclusive elite player item (Bundle Only - not included in standalone deluxe edition.)
- Player card exclusive item
- Franchise coach ability points
- MVP On the Clock Pack Madden NFL 25 item available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series
Incentives and rewards for Deluxe Edition preorder
- 3-day early access (July 7-10)
- 4,600 college football points
- Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges
- CUT top prospect pack
- CUT all hands pack
- Dynasty coach points
- Road to Glory skill points
Standard Edition preorder incentives
- CUT All Hands Pack
- Dynasty Coach Points
- Road to glory Skill Points
A look at the top-rated defensive players in College Football 26
Here are some of the best defensive players in College Football 26 based on their overall ratings.
- Caleb Downs, free safety, Ohio State - 96 OVR
- Anthony Hill Jr, Mike, Texas - 95 OVR
- T.J. Parker, left edge, Clemson - 95 OVR
- Dylan Stewart, right edge, South Carolina - 94 OVR
- Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee - 94 OVR
- Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson - 94 OVR
- Colin Simmons, right edge, Texas - 93 OVR
- Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame - 93 OVR
- Keldrick Faulk, left edge, Auburn - 93 OVR
- Dillion Thieneman, strong safety, Oregon - 93 OVR
Fans with early access to College Football 26 can test the top defensive and offensive players before the game's worldwide release on Thursday.
