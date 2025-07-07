College Football 26 pre-order bonus: Listing every incentive, exclusive rewards, features, prices and more for EA Sports game

EA Sports College Football 26 will release worldwide on Thursday. However, some fans can get early access to the game on Monday, from noon ET onwards.

The College Football 26 access period is exclusively for players who purchased the standard edition of Madden 26, which costs $69.99. The deluxe edition is $99.99, while the MVP Bundle, which includes the deluxe edition of College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26, costs $149.99. The preorder game is compatible only on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

List of all the incentives and exclusive rewards in each College Football 26 mode

Incentives and rewards for College Football 26 Deluxe Edition

3-day early access (July 7-10)

4,600 college football points

Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges

CUT top prospect pack

CUT all hands pack

Dynasty coach points

CUT exclusive elite player item (Bundle only - not included in standalone deluxe edition.)

Road to glory skill points

MVP On the Clock Pack College Football 25 item available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox

Incentives and rewards for Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition

3-day early access (Aug 11-14)

4,600 Madden points

Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges

Season 1 elite player player item

Cover athlete elite MUT player item

Superstar legendary XP boost

MUT exclusive elite player item (Bundle Only - not included in standalone deluxe edition.)

Player card exclusive item

Franchise coach ability points

MVP On the Clock Pack Madden NFL 25 item available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Incentives and rewards for Deluxe Edition preorder

3-day early access (July 7-10)

4,600 college football points

Early Access Ultimate Team solo challenges

CUT top prospect pack

CUT all hands pack

Dynasty coach points

Road to Glory skill points

Standard Edition preorder incentives

CUT All Hands Pack

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to glory Skill Points

A look at the top-rated defensive players in College Football 26

Ohio State FS Caleb Downs - Source: Imagn

Here are some of the best defensive players in College Football 26 based on their overall ratings.

Caleb Downs, free safety, Ohio State - 96 OVR

Anthony Hill Jr, Mike, Texas - 95 OVR

T.J. Parker, left edge, Clemson - 95 OVR

Dylan Stewart, right edge, South Carolina - 94 OVR

Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee - 94 OVR

Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson - 94 OVR

Colin Simmons, right edge, Texas - 93 OVR

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame - 93 OVR

Keldrick Faulk, left edge, Auburn - 93 OVR

Dillion Thieneman, strong safety, Oregon - 93 OVR

Fans with early access to College Football 26 can test the top defensive and offensive players before the game's worldwide release on Thursday.

