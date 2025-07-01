College Football 26 QB rankings: 10 gunslingers that should be your top choice ft. Cade Klubnik

EA Sports released lists of the highest-rated players in College Football 26 on Tuesday, including the list of the top-rated quarterbacks. This is something many have been anticipating as the launch of the game draws closer.
The quarterback list featured some of the best names in the position. Here's a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in the game.
Top 10 highest-rated quarterbacks in College Football 26
#1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Cade Klubnik is arguably the best returning quarterback in college football, considering his performance for the Tigers in the last three years. He's the highest-rated in the position in College Football 26 with an overall rating of 92.
#2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Garrett Nussmeier enters his second season as a starter for LSU in 2025 with a lot of hype after throwing for over 4,000 passing yards last season. The quarterback has an overall rating of 92 in the game behind Klubnik.
#3. Drew Allar, Penn State
Drew Allar was touted to declare for the 2025 NFL draft during the playoffs last season. However, he stayed at Penn State to return as one of the best quarterbacks in 2025. He has an overall rating of 92 in the game.
#4. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
Sam Leavitt is one of the surprise packages of the 2024 season and he's been highly ranked in College Football 26 with an overall rating of 91. He led the Sun Devils to the Big 12 championship and a playoff spot last season.
#5. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers turned out to be a good replacement for Spencer Rattler last season for the Gamecocks. The quarterback excelled in both the passing and rushing games, earning an overall rating of 91 in the game.
#6. John Mateer, Oklahoma
Oklahoma acquired John Mateer from the transfer portal this offseason after an unimpressive year with Jackson Arnold. With an overall rating of 91, the game joined the hype train around the Washington State transfer.
#7. Carson Beck, Miami
Carson Beck was the joint-highest rated quarterback in the last edition of the game with an overall rating of 93, but has been assigned 91 this time. After a season full of ups and downs at Georgia, he transferred to Miami.
#8. Blake Horvath, Navy
Blake Horvath is the only non-Power Four quarterback among the top-10 highest-rated quarterbacks in College Football 26. The Midshipmen signal-caller's impressive dual-threat ability earned him an overall rating of 90.
#9. Arch Manning, Texas
Arch Manning is one of the quarterbacks many are anticipating to see next season, both in the game and in the real world. With the glimpses he showed last season as a backup, he has an overall rating of 90 in the game.
#10. DJ Lagway, Florida
DJ Lagway was arguably the most impressive true freshman quarterback last season. Following the injury to Graham Mertz, he led the Gators to a resurgence after a poor start, earning him an overall rating of 90 in the game.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change