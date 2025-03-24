College football analyst gets 100% real on Browns possibly passing up on Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, has been one of the most hyped-up players in the 2025 NFL Draft. One team that is considered a top candidate for the Colorado star is the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have the second overall pick this year. While Miami's Cam Ward is widely projected to be the first overall pick and go to the Tennessee Titans, it is a major topic of discussion whether the Browns will take in Shedeur Sanders or not.

Analyst Tony Grossi weighed in on the Browns potentially passing up on Shedeur Sanders.

"I'm not ready to say they will pass on, I'm not convinced of it," he said, as per The Athletic. "I think he's still in the options there. You know, they have a pro day on April 4, if they pass on him, it means they just didn't consider him a top 20, top 16 quarterback.

"The guy they're going to take is closely ranked to him, and could take him, like, aside from the position of the quarterback. What's the major need points, they need points, right. I mean other than a quarterback who provides you points, wide receiver Travis Hunter is also going to be at that April 4th Pro Day."

College football analyst offers insight on Browns' thought process for possibly picking Shedeur Sanders

Various analysts have different assessments of Shedeur Sanders' abilities. Some highlight his lack of athleticism while others appreciate his arm strength and passing abilities.

Even though Sanders was projected to be the seventh overall pick, the Cleveland Browns could still draft him as the second overall pick.

Talking about the potential pickup by the Browns, analyst Ben Standig said:

"The decision likely comes down to the Browns’ panic level at quarterback versus maximizing the Myles Garrett investment with arguably the No. 1 overall prospect. Quarterbacks alter a franchise’s vibe more than any other position, and neither Kenny Pickett, Kirk Cousins nor Russell Wilson is a changemaker."

"Despite his impressive accuracy, Sanders is seen by some teams as a Day 2 selection. That’s easier to say when your team doesn’t have an answer at the sport’s most important position. That doesn’t mean drafting him at No. 2 isn’t a reach."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place on 24-26 April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

