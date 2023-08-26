College football analyst lists ACC school's motivation for expansion, questions the "No" votes

The ACC undoubtedly has a strong will to expand. The East Coast conference wants to keep up with the competitive landscape of the Power Five. However, there are some in-house obstacles to the expansion plan, despite the availability of worthy candidates.

College football analyst Greg Flugaur recently revealed what the motivation is for the majority of ACC schools in support of expansion. It would result in an additional $3-5 million in conference distribution per school. It also helps backfill the league, enhancing future security.

Nonetheless, there are a couple of schools that are against the plan. Four members reportedly voted against expansion a few weeks ago, and the league will need one of them to flip the initial vote to achieve the needed support for expansion. However, Flugaur noted he is unaware of what will be the motivation for a potential vote flip.

Reports suggest the ACC expansion is getting closer

According to reports from those familiar with the situation, the ACC expansion is getting closer than ever. This comes after a small group of the league’s presidents convened Wednesday to jointly explore the financial models that come along with the addition of new members.

Stanford, Cal and SMU are currently the candidates for conference expansion, and all three schools are offering financial concessions in order to join the league. The three schools remain under consideration by the league, despite previously failing in their bid.

The ACC presidents are currently discussing the details of how the monetary pool stemming from the addition of the three schools will be distributed among the conference members. This obviously makes one hope that the expansion plan will eventually become a reality.

Which of the four schools will flip its vote?

Despite the meetings being held by some presidents within the conference, the success of expansion lies in the hands of four schools that voted against the plan. The four opposing schools are Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Which of these schools will backtrack on its initial decision, is the question many people are asking. One of them has to vote "yes" for the expansion plan to be ratified. The general belief of those familiar with the situation is that it won't be either Florida State or Clemson.

Therefore, all eyes are on both North Carolina and North Carolina State to see which of the two in-state rivals will flip its vote. Notably, the three expansion candidates have been lobbying with high-profile personalities to ensure their admission into the league.