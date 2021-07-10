College Football Bowl schedule: Full list of all bowl games this season

Unlike NCAA basketball, college football doesn't have a big tournament at the end of the season. Instead, college football hosts 44 bowl games for the spectacle.
College football and the NFL are both bringing back football at full strength heading into their upcoming seasons. College football bowl games may be a long time away, but there's nothing like college football on a Saturday.
Here's a quick look at the complete list of college football bowl games for the 2021-2022 college football season.
What are the 44 college football bowl games?
Bahamas Bowl
Date: Friday, December 17
Potential Participants: Conference USA vs. MAC
Time/Channel: Noon, ESPN
Location: Nassau, Bahamas
Cure Bowl
Date: Friday, December 17
Potential Participants: American vs. Sun Belt
Time/Channel: 6:00 pm EST, ESPN-2
Location: Orlando, Florida
Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: Conference USA, MAC, American,
Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: SWAC vs. MEAC
Time/Channel: Noon, ABC
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
New Mexico Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: MWC vs. Conference USA
Time/Channel: 2:15 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: ACC vs. SEC
Time/Channel: 3:30 pm EST, ABC
Location: Shreveport, Louisiana
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: PAC-12 vs. ACC
Time/Channel: 5:00 pm EST, FOX
Location: San Diego, California
LendingTree Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Time/Channel: 5:45 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Mobile, Alabama
L.A. Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: PAC-12 vs. MWC
Time/Channel: 7:30 pm EST, ABC
Location: Inglewood, California
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 18
Potential Participants: Conference USA vs. Sun Belt
Time/Channel: 9:15 pm EST, ESPN
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Date: Monday, December 20
Potential Participants: Sun Belt, Conference USA, MAC
Time/Channel: 2:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Date: Tuesday, December 21
Potential Participants: MAC vs. MWC
Time/Channel: 3:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Boise, Idaho
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Date: Tuesday, December 21
Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, MWC, Sun Belt, Independent Team #1, Independent Team #2
Time/Channel: 7:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Frisco, Texas
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Date: Wednesday, December 22
Potential Participants: Big XII, Big Ten, American Athletic Conference, MWC, Navy, Army
Time/Channel: TBD, ESPN
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Date: Thursday, December 23
Potential Participants: ACC, American Athletic Conference, Big XII, Conference USA, MAC, MWC, PAC-12, SEC, Army, BYU
Time/Channel: 7:00 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Tampa, Florida
Hawai'i Bowl
Date: Friday, December 24
Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, MWC, Conference USA, BYU
Time/Channel: 8:00 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Halawa, Hawaii
Quick Lane Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 25
Potential Participants: Big Ten, ACC, MAC
Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN
Location: Detroit, Michigan
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 25
Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, SEC, Conference USA, MAC
Time/Channel: Noon EST, ESPN
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Camellia Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 25
Potential Participants: Sun Belt vs. MAC
Time/Channel: 2:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Montgomery, Alabama
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
Date: Saturday, December 25
Potential Participants: ACC vs. American Athletic Conference
Time/Channel: 2:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Annapolis, Maryland
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 25
Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, ACC, Big XII, Conference USA
Time/Channel: 3:15 pm EST, ESPN
Location: University Park, Texas
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 25
Potential Participants: Big XII vs. SEC
Time/Channel: 6:45 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Date: Saturday, December 25
Potential Participants: Big XII vs. Big Ten
Time/Channel: 10:15 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Fenway Bowl
Date: Wednesday, December 29
Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference vs. ACC
Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Date: Wednesday, December 29
Potential Participants: ACC vs. Big Ten
Time/Channel: 2:15 pm EST, ESPN
Location: The Bronx, New York City
Cheez-It Bowl
Date: Wednesday, December 29
Potential Participants: ACC vs. Big XII
Time/Channel: 5:45 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Orlando, Florida
Valero Alamo Bowl
Date: Wednesday, December 29
Potential Participants: Big XII vs. PAC-12
Time/Channel: 9:15 pm EST, ESPN
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Date: Thursday, December 30
Potential Participants: ACC, Big Ten, SEC
Time/Channel: 11:30 am EST, ESPN
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Date: Thursday, December 30
Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. SEC
Time/Channel: 3:00 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Date: Thursday, December 30
Potential Participants: SEC vs. ACC
Time/Channel: 7:00 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Date: Thursday, December 30
Potential Participants: PAC-12, Big Ten, SEC
Time/Channel: 10:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Date: Friday, December 31
Potential Participants: SEC, Big Ten, ACC
Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Date: Friday, December 31
Potential Participants: PAC-12 vs. ACC
Time/Channel: 12:30 pm EST, CBS
Location: El Paso, Texas
College Football Semifinals- Capital One Orange Bowl
Date: Friday, December 31
Potential Participants: top four teams in college football playoff rankings
Time/Channel: 3:30 or 7:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
College Football Semifinals - Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Date: Friday, December 31
Potential Participants: top four teams in college football playoff rankings
Time/Channel: 3:30 or 7:30 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Arlington, Texas
Outback Bowl
Date: Saturday, January 1
Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. SEC
Time/Channel: Noon EST, ESPN2
Location: Tampa, Florida
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Date: Saturday, January 1st
Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. SEC
Time/Channel: 1:00 PM EST, ABC
Location: Orlando, Florida
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Date: Saturday, January 1
Potential Participants: Big XII
Time/Channel: 1:00 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Rose Bowl Game
Date: Saturday, January 1
Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. PAC-12
Time/Channel: 5:00 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Pasadena, California
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Date: Saturday, January 1
Potential Participants: SEC vs. Big XII
Time/Channel: 8:45 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Texas Bowl
Date: Monday, January 4
Potential Participants: Conference USA, Conference USA, MWC
Time/Channel: TBD EST, ESPN
Location: Houston, Texas
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
Date: Sunday, January 10
Potential Participants: winners of the two college football playoff semifinal games
Time/Channel: 8:00 pm EST, ESPN
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
College Football Bowl Games that are TBD
RedBox Bowl
Arizona Bowl