College Football Bowl schedule: Full list of all bowl games this season

Unlike NCAA basketball, college football doesn't have a big tournament at the end of the season. Instead, college football hosts 44 bowl games for the spectacle.

College football and the NFL are both bringing back football at full strength heading into their upcoming seasons. College football bowl games may be a long time away, but there's nothing like college football on a Saturday.

Here's a quick look at the complete list of college football bowl games for the 2021-2022 college football season.

What are the 44 college football bowl games?

Bahamas Bowl

Date: Friday, December 17

Potential Participants: Conference USA vs. MAC

Time/Channel: Noon, ESPN

Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Cure Bowl

Date: Friday, December 17

Potential Participants: American vs. Sun Belt

Time/Channel: 6:00 pm EST, ESPN-2

Location: Orlando, Florida

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: Conference USA, MAC, American,

Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: SWAC vs. MEAC

Time/Channel: Noon, ABC

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

New Mexico Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: MWC vs. Conference USA

Time/Channel: 2:15 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: ACC vs. SEC

Time/Channel: 3:30 pm EST, ABC

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: PAC-12 vs. ACC

Time/Channel: 5:00 pm EST, FOX

Location: San Diego, California

LendingTree Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Time/Channel: 5:45 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Mobile, Alabama

L.A. Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: PAC-12 vs. MWC

Time/Channel: 7:30 pm EST, ABC

Location: Inglewood, California

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 18

Potential Participants: Conference USA vs. Sun Belt

Time/Channel: 9:15 pm EST, ESPN

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Date: Monday, December 20

Potential Participants: Sun Belt, Conference USA, MAC

Time/Channel: 2:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Potential Participants: MAC vs. MWC

Time/Channel: 3:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Boise, Idaho

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Date: Tuesday, December 21

Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, MWC, Sun Belt, Independent Team #1, Independent Team #2

Time/Channel: 7:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Frisco, Texas

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Date: Wednesday, December 22

Potential Participants: Big XII, Big Ten, American Athletic Conference, MWC, Navy, Army

Time/Channel: TBD, ESPN

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Date: Thursday, December 23

Potential Participants: ACC, American Athletic Conference, Big XII, Conference USA, MAC, MWC, PAC-12, SEC, Army, BYU

Time/Channel: 7:00 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Tampa, Florida

Hawai'i Bowl

Date: Friday, December 24

Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, MWC, Conference USA, BYU

Time/Channel: 8:00 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Halawa, Hawaii

Quick Lane Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 25

Potential Participants: Big Ten, ACC, MAC

Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN

Location: Detroit, Michigan

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 25

Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, SEC, Conference USA, MAC

Time/Channel: Noon EST, ESPN

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Camellia Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 25

Potential Participants: Sun Belt vs. MAC

Time/Channel: 2:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Date: Saturday, December 25

Potential Participants: ACC vs. American Athletic Conference

Time/Channel: 2:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 25

Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference, ACC, Big XII, Conference USA

Time/Channel: 3:15 pm EST, ESPN

Location: University Park, Texas

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 25

Potential Participants: Big XII vs. SEC

Time/Channel: 6:45 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 25

Potential Participants: Big XII vs. Big Ten

Time/Channel: 10:15 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Fenway Bowl

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Potential Participants: American Athletic Conference vs. ACC

Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Potential Participants: ACC vs. Big Ten

Time/Channel: 2:15 pm EST, ESPN

Location: The Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Potential Participants: ACC vs. Big XII

Time/Channel: 5:45 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Orlando, Florida

Valero Alamo Bowl

Date: Wednesday, December 29

Potential Participants: Big XII vs. PAC-12

Time/Channel: 9:15 pm EST, ESPN

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Date: Thursday, December 30

Potential Participants: ACC, Big Ten, SEC

Time/Channel: 11:30 am EST, ESPN

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Date: Thursday, December 30

Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. SEC

Time/Channel: 3:00 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Date: Thursday, December 30

Potential Participants: SEC vs. ACC

Time/Channel: 7:00 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Date: Thursday, December 30

Potential Participants: PAC-12, Big Ten, SEC

Time/Channel: 10:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Date: Friday, December 31

Potential Participants: SEC, Big Ten, ACC

Time/Channel: 11:00 am EST, ESPN

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Date: Friday, December 31

Potential Participants: PAC-12 vs. ACC

Time/Channel: 12:30 pm EST, CBS

Location: El Paso, Texas

College Football Semifinals- Capital One Orange Bowl

Date: Friday, December 31

Potential Participants: top four teams in college football playoff rankings

Time/Channel: 3:30 or 7:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

College Football Semifinals - Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Date: Friday, December 31

Potential Participants: top four teams in college football playoff rankings

Time/Channel: 3:30 or 7:30 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Arlington, Texas

Outback Bowl

Date: Saturday, January 1

Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. SEC

Time/Channel: Noon EST, ESPN2

Location: Tampa, Florida

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Date: Saturday, January 1st

Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. SEC

Time/Channel: 1:00 PM EST, ABC

Location: Orlando, Florida

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Date: Saturday, January 1

Potential Participants: Big XII

Time/Channel: 1:00 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl Game

Date: Saturday, January 1

Potential Participants: Big Ten vs. PAC-12

Time/Channel: 5:00 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Date: Saturday, January 1

Potential Participants: SEC vs. Big XII

Time/Channel: 8:45 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Texas Bowl

Date: Monday, January 4

Potential Participants: Conference USA, Conference USA, MWC

Time/Channel: TBD EST, ESPN

Location: Houston, Texas

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Date: Sunday, January 10

Potential Participants: winners of the two college football playoff semifinal games

Time/Channel: 8:00 pm EST, ESPN

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

