College Football Hall of Fame ballot: Listing top participants’ names in 2026 ft. Mark Ingram II, Marvin Harrison and more

The National Football Foundation has released the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. This year's initial list includes 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 100 players and 35 coaches from lower levels.

It is filled with college football champions, Heisman Trophy winners and key contributors to the game. Let's look at the standout names from the long list of potential inductees.

Listing the top participants’ names in the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Here's a list of notable potential inductees into the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame.

Players:

Aaron Donald, defensive end, Pitt

Antwaan Randle El, quarterback, Indiana

Cam Newton, auarterback, Auburn

Dez Bryant, wide receiver, Oklahoma State

Eric Bieniemy, running back, Colorado

Kellen Moore, quarterback, Boise State

Ki-Jana Carter, running back, Penn State

Mark Ingram II, running back, Alabama

Marvin Harrison, wide receiver, Syracuse

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle, Nebraska

Percy Harvin, wide receiver, Florida

Robert Griffin III, quarterback, Baylor

Sebastian Janikowski, placekicker, Florida State

Coaches:

Chris Petersen

Dennis Franchione

Gary Patterson

Ralph Friedgen

Tommy Tuberville

Mark Ingram II and Marvin Harrison headline the list of eligible former players. Ingram won the 2009 Heisman Trophy after breaking numerous rushing records for the Nick Saban-coached Alabama Crimson Tide. He also won a BCS national championship in 2009 and was named the SEC Male Athlete of the Year in 2010.

Harrison was also a force during his collegiate football career at Syracuse. The speedy wide receiver earned first-team all-American honors, the Big East Special Teams Player of the Year Awardand All-Big East honors in 1995.

Baylor legend Robert Griffin III is also on this year's ballot. He swept the major awards in a historic 2011 college football season. He won the Heisman Trophy, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, AP College Football Player of the Year, SN Player of the Year and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was a consensus all-American in 2010 before he was picked at No. 2 by Washington in 2012.

Legendary coaches Dennis Franchione and Gary Patterson are on the cusp of enshrinement into the hall. Franchione is a two-time NAIA Division I Coach of the Year winner, while Patterson won two AP Coach of the Year awards in his illustrious career.

