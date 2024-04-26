Where is Marvin Harrison Sr. now? What is Colts legend doing these days?

Marvin Harrison Sr. returned to the public consciousness on Thursday after his son Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ever since his career ended, the Indianapolis Colts Hall of Famer has kept a mostly low profile, living with his wife Dawne and two sons. Marvin Jr., as mentioned before, was drafted by the Cardinals, while Jett is also a football player, currently in high school.

Harrison did briefly reappear in the media during Ohio State's pro day last month, which his son ironically did not attend. When asked why, Harrison told ESPN's Matt Miller:

“It’s been a very restful process," Harrison said (at 0:30 in the video below). "Something we took into consideration from Day 1, which was 'How are we going to prepare for the 2024 NFL season?' I sat down, talked to Jr. and said, ‘Listen we can put yourself in the realm of an NFL player now and prepare for the future or you can get ready to do things that everyone else is doing.’"

Revisiting Marvin Harrison Sr.'s legendary football career

When people think of "greatest wide receivers of all time", they usually think of Jerry Rice or Cris Carter (and occasionally Terrell Owens). But what about Marvin Harrison Sr.? How does his resume hold up?

Drafted 19th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, the former Syracuse Orangeman initially didn't stand out as the most prolific receiver. However, that was before Peyton Manning arrived in 1998. By 1999, Harrison was among the most prolific wideouts in the league, notching a league-best 1,663 yards (the first of eight straight Pro Bowl seasons with at least 1,000 yards, including a league-best 1,722 three years later) and 12 touchdowns.

The Colts, however, were a one-and-done team in the playoffs during Harrison's early tenure. They had no postseason wins until 2003 when they made it to the AFC Championship Game only to lose to Tom Brady's dominant New England Patriots.

In 2006, the Colts finally broke through. Clinching the AFC South at 12-4, they worked their way to Super Bowl XL and defeated the Chicago Bears to win their first title since relocating from Baltimore. Harrison caught five passes for 59 yards in that game.

Unfortunately, a knee injury limited him to just five games in 2007, and he was released after the 2008 season before quietly retiring. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.