College Football Playoff bracket: CFB insider has 5 SEC teams in 12-team CFP for 2024 season

The 2024 college football season will be unique as it'll have a 12-team College Football Playoff for the first time. The top four conference champions will be awarded a first-round bye and become one of the top four seeds. The remaining eight spots in the College Football Playoff bracket will consist of the sport's top non-conference champion teams.

There is talk about how many teams will be in a singular conference, and a college football insider has included almost half of the field from the Southeastern Conference. On3 Sports' Andy Staples has released his preseason bracketology for the 2024 College Football Playoff, and the teams are listed below:

Ohio State Buckeyes Georgia Bulldogs Florida State Seminoles Kansas State Wildcats Alabama Crimson Tide Oregon Ducks Texas Longhorns Ole Miss Rebels Michigan Wolverines Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tennessee Volunteers Boise State Broncos

Of those 12 teams, five are from the SEC. What's intriguing is Staples included a first four out, including the Missouri Tigers; so there is potential for a sixth. It will be interesting to see how the 2024 College Football Playoff bracket will shape up as the season continues.

What would the 2023 College Football Playoff have looked like with the 12-team format?

The College Football Playoff has drastically changed from the four-team format in the previous decade. But looking at how things would've been with the new format gives us a sense of understanding. The College Football Playoff committee has its own Top 25, but using the AP Poll is something to understand.

The top four conference winners get a bye, and with the Pac-12 still being a thing, it will change up a bit this season. Below are the 12 teams and seedings that last season would have seen with the new CFP format:

Michigan Wolverines Washington Huskies Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Georgia Bulldogs Ohio State Buckeyes Oregon Ducks Missouri Tigers Penn State Nittany Lions Ole Miss Rebels Liberty Flames

