College Football Playoff: Why Georgia Bulldogs can win the national title in 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have been unstoppable in college football for the last two years. They hoisted the national championship trophy in 2021 and 2022, and they are hungry for more. The Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorites to repeat as champions in 2023, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how the Bulldogs can etch their names in the record books and become the first team to pull off a three-peat since the University of Minnesota did it in 1936.

Georgia Bulldogs' depth and talent will be tough to match

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

The Bulldogs are more than just a team. They are a force of nature. They dominated the college football landscape in 2022. They have a dynamic offense that can beat you in multiple ways.

They have two talented quarterbacks competing for the starting job in 2023: Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck. They have a beast of a running back in Branson Robinson, who rushed for 1,256 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman. And they have a star tight end in Brock Bowers, who caught 47 passes for 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season.

They have a ferocious defense that features one of the best recruits in the country: Mykel Williams, who had 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss as a freshman. They also have a lockdown defensive back in Daylen Everette, who had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups as a freshman. They have no weak spots on defense, making them nearly impossible to score on.

Elite recruiting and coaching

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

They have locked up the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports, only behind the juggernaut that is Alabama. But don’t be fooled by the rankings. The Bulldogs have snagged some of the most coveted prospects in the country, who could make an immediate impact on their quest for a third-straight national championship under coach Kirby Smart.

Smart is one of the best coaches in college football. He has built a powerhouse program at Georgia, with an 81-15 record, two national titles, one SEC title, and five SEC East titles. He is also a master recruiter and a defensive guru.

Georgia is one of college football’s titans, cementing their blue-blood status by winning the last two national championships. They have a talented roster, a stellar recruiting class, and an elite coaching staff. They have everything they need to win their third straight national title in 2023. If they do so, they will make history as the first team to three-peat since Minnesota in the 1930s.

