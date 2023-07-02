College Football realignment 2023: Top 10 schools in line to change their conference affiliations next season

The college football realignment deadline is quickly approaching, and we know of around 15 programs changing their conference for the 2023 season. With all of the rumors and speculation surrounding college football, it's time to dive into the 10 biggest programs to decide to change conferences ahead of the football season.

10. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Even with the departure of head coach Deion Sanders and a lot of their top-tier talent, there is a lot of excitement about seeing an HBCU program join Conference USA and finally make the FBS. It should be exciting to see the future of the program.

9. New Mexico State Aggies

The Aggies have been an independent program and are now joining Conference USA this year. They are coming in a bit stronger after winning seven games with a bowl victory. Prior to that, they won eight games in 2018-2021.

8. UAB Blazers

The UAB Blazers are ready to join their new home in the American Conference, and they are leaving Conference USA for the first time since 1999. The Blazers are in a great spot right now, as they have finished over .500 in their previous six seasons. With former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer coaching his first season in college football, this should be exciting to keep an eye on.

7. UTSA Roadrunners

The UTSA Roadrunners are making the same jump as UAB, and this should be an interesting dynamic. They are coming off back-to-back league championships and have only been around as a program since 2011. This should be a fun team to keep an eye on in a wide-open American Conference.

6. Liberty Flames

The Liberty Flames has been primarily known as an independent program but are now joining Conference USA. They will be getting a new coach leading the program after Hugh Freeze was fired for some unsavory things that came out, and now will have Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell leading the charge here. Expect him to bring some swift changes to lead to success for the Flames.

5. Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars have left the American Conference and are now in a Power Five with the Big 12. They have been doing incredibly well as they have been one of the biggest winners in the state of Texas. They had Kevin Sumlin and Tom Herman leading the way to be incredibly successful. This should be an interesting move that was long overdue.

4. BYU Cougars

The BYU Cougars have developed incredible talents and have been an independent program since 2010 but have been playing their share of Power Five opponents as of late. This should be a fun college football program that is going to be heading to the Big 12 and providing a spark here in the conference.

3. Rice Owls

The Owls are leaving Conference USA and are finding a new home in the American Conference. They have been ineligible to appear in bowl games due to their record since 2013 and with how wide open the conference is going to be. This will be an exciting time for Rice.

2. UCF Knights

The uncrowned NCAA Champion UCF Knights are finally making their way to the Power Five as they are now with the Big 12. They have been able to become incredibly popular with a three-year stretch with 35 total wins as well as being ranked. This will be a fun college football program to be watching throughout the season.

Best team changing college football conferences: Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats are joining the Big 12 after leaving the American Conference. They were able to showcase an incredible program as they have been part of the College Football Playoff back in 2021. They have to replace the incredible coaching of Luke Fickell as he bolted for Wisconsin last season, but the excitement is still there.

