College Football Realignment Rumors Roundup: Impending CFB TV bubble, Notre Dame considering the Big Ten, and updates on Colorado and Arizona

There are a lot of college football realignment rumors as we are approaching the deadline for the realignment news to happen. With the deadline being on July 1, there are a lot of different rumors circulating as the date continues to get closer.

Let's take a closer look at the rumors about some of the top college football programs that are talking about a potential move. With the Pac-12 Conference figuring things out for their media rights, let's take a closer look at some of the bigger rumors and discuss the likelihood of them happening before the deadline.

Will the Notre Dame Fighting Irish join the Big Ten Conference?

The Big Ten Conference already has some new faces beginning in 2024 from the west coast as the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans are joining the conference. However, a new team has joined the rumor mill as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are looking to triple their media rights deal as an independent program.

The one way they can do that is by going from an independent college football program and becoming a member of a Power Five conference. Their location is a great reason for the move as they are in close proximity to a lot of the conference opponents.

This feels more like a pipe dream at this stage, but could be happening next year before the July deadline in 2024 while they negotiate a potential deal.

This is likely to happen when their new AD comes into power but we should not hear that breaking news before tomorrow's deadline.

Are Colorado and Arizona moving college football conferences?

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are currently residents of the Pac-12 Conference. The conference is trying to figure out its next media rights deal and instead of bolting right away, both programs seem to be excited to see what the deal would look like.

It also helps that the Big 12 Conference, one of the leading conferences trying to expand, is saying they would not attempt to poach either program unless the Pac-12 is put on life support.

I hate to say this is just a rumor because at least one of these two teams are likely going to be moving in the next few years but it will just not be this year. Who knows what the Pac-12 commissioner is telling them about sticking around?

Do you believe there will be any breaking news coming out of the college football world before the conference realignment deadline?

