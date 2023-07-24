College football rule changes 2023: Top 5 important changes the NCAA introduced ahead of the upcoming season

The 2023 college football season is upon us, and fans should be aware of new rule changes taking effect starting this season. Here are the top 5 rule changes in college football ahead of the 2023 season.

5. College football rule changes on running clock after first downs

After gaining a first down, the clock will now keep ticking until the end of the game, with the exception of the final two minutes of either half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football does not have a two-minute warning, but it handles time after first downs similarly to how the NFL does. This should reduce the overall length of games by several minutes.

4. No Consecutive timeouts

Timeouts can no longer be called by teams in quick succession. By doing this, teams won't be able to ice kickers or other players.

Notre Dame Spring Football Game

3. No extension of quarters for defensive penalties

The quarter will no longer be extended for an untimed down if it finishes on a defensive penalty. The downgrade will instead be timed for the following quarter. This is done to stop teams from purposefully committing penalties in order to prolong the quarter.

2. Drone Policy

Teams and spectators will no longer be allowed to use drones within the stadium or within 100 yards of the field. This is done to increase security and minimize distractions.

1. Targeting rule clarification

To make it simpler for officials to identify when a player has committed a targeting foul, the targeting rule has been defined. The goal of this is to increase the rule's consistency and safeguard athletes from avoidable head injuries.

Why change college football rules?

Rule changes and modifications are not new or uncommon in a living sport like football. To make the game more lively and adapt it to changing times and trends, the NCAA finds ways to improve the rules.

The protection of players from hazards is another motivation behind constant rule changes. The lives and health of players are more important than any entertainment the game provides.

The new set of rule changes is expected to affect college football in a number of ways. The first noticeable effect will be the shorter length of games. But this should not in any way reduce the excitement fans experience during games. Teams will have to commit fewer intentional fouls to extend quarters.

These are anticipated effects. But there are going to be some unforeseen effects that will only become obvious when the rules are fully implemented. Fans should therefore be attentive to game play as the new season commences.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!