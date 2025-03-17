College GameDay host Tom Rinaldi reveals Nick Saban’s story about how he was addressed in his “one-stop town”

Tom Rinaldi and Nick Saban have been close for years. Rinaldi is the longtime host of "College GameDay," while Saban is one of the most decorated coaches in college football history.

Rinaldi and Saban now work together at "College GameDay," so fans will see a lot more from the pair. Hence, we'll likely hear a lot of stories about their past interactions.

On Monday, Rinaldi narrated a classic Nick Saban tale. He said:

"I had read that he came from a 'one-stop town' in West Virginia. I asked him about it, and he had a great line."

Rinaldi continued:

"He said, 'No that's not true. We're still waiting for the stop light.' That was a great line and it's so true. There is no stop light in Fairmont, West Virginia, where he grew up."

The "College GameDay" host concluded by saying that Saban told him no one in his hometown knows him as Nick Saban. That's because the tag is exclusively reserved for his father, and instead, they simply refer to him as Brother Saban.

What's next for Nick Saban ahead of the 2025 CFB season?

Nick Saban retired from coaching at the end of the 2023-24 college football season. The former Alabama Crimson Tide coach was regularly linked to the LSU Tigers but has remained off the Gridiron.

These days, Saban keeps himself busy with broadcasting. The seven-time national champion works as a broadcaster on "The Pat McAfee Show," "College GameDay," and more. His experience coaching at the highest level makes him an asset on these broadcasts.

Hence, heading into the 2025 season, it's expected that Nick Saban remains in the broadcasting booth. As such, contrary to what some analysts like Paul Finebaum think, Saban looks set to enjoy a productive broadcasting career.

Kalen DeBoer coaches the Alabama Crimson Tide as Saban's successor, while Brian Kelly is the LSU Tigers coach. Both HCs are accomplished and should maintain their roles, barring a stunning turn of events.

