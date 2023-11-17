College GameDay's attendance record: Which location has had the most fans?

ESPN's College GameDay television show has become a staple of the college football game week. Since its inception in 1987, the beloved pre-game show has gone to several college campuses across the country to cover top games with its highly-rated crew members.

One of the most captivating parts of College GameDay is fans appearing backstage. In every campus the program has been to, a lot of fans come out to be part of it. Their loud reactions during the show add a lot of glamor for TV viewers.

College GameDay attendance record

While the show has seen mammoth crowds on several campuses, one university stands out with the amount of fan turnout. Missouri had 18,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 23, 2010, for the show at the Francis Quadrangle in Columbia ahead of the game against Oklahoma.

Notably, that was the first time College GameDay was hosted at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, Missouri. The excitement of having the inaugural edition of the beloved pre-game show on their campus is believed to have triggered the huge attendance.

The audience remained quite engaged throughout the three-hour event, and the already great morning was significantly enhanced by the wonderful weather. While there was a brief spell of rain in the first hour, the skies cleared up, creating a beautiful day outside Faurot Field.

Although kickoff was approximately seven hours away, it didn't stop a large number of people coming out for GameDay. Fans appeared in Missouri colors, which made the scenery colorful and captivating. The Tigers went on to secure a 36-27 win over the Sooners.

Who held the attendance record before Missouri?

Before Missouri seeing 18,000 fans attend the College GameDay, the record attendance at the venue of the pre-game show belonged to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers saw a reported 15,800 fans attend the show when it hosted Notre Dame in Lincoln on Sept. 8, 2001.

While the show took place in Nebraska's campus once again during the 2001 college football season when it hosted Oklahoma, the numbers were not enough to top the one set earlier in the season. The Cornhuskers' record lasted nine seasons before Missouri showed up.