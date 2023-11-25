Colorado Buffaloes injury report Week 13 ft. Sheduer Sanders and more

The Colorado Buffaloes will play their final regular season game in 2023 against the Utah Utes. The matchup is scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25

The Buffaloes had a promising start to the season but have fizzled off in recent weeks. Deion Sanders' team is currently at the bottom of the Pac-12 with a 4-7 overall record (1-7 in the conference) but will want to end the season with a win.

Ahead of their final game in 2023, the Buffaloes have a few injury concerns.

Colorado Buffaloes Week 13 injury report

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders injury update

Reports suggest Sanders is dealing with multiple injuries ahead of Colorado's Week 13 game against the Utah Utes. The quarterback exited the game early against Washington State last weekend after feeling numbness in his throwing hand.

Sanders returned to the game but rolled his ankle on a bad snap in the second quarter. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

As things stand, Sanders is doubtful for the clash against Utah on Saturday. The signal-caller has racked up 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns on 298 passes this season. He has also added four rushing touchdowns.

Alton McCaskill injury update

McCaskill hasn't been fully healthy in 2023. The Colorado running back has made just four appearances this season and hasn't had a solid run of matches under his belt.

As per reports, McCaskill requested to be redshirted toward the end of October. He hasn't played in a game this month and will not feature in the matchup against the Utes this weekend.

Louis Passarello injury update

Passarello suffered a knee injury before the start of the 2023 season. The tight end has not made a single appearance for the Colorado Buffaloes this season, and he continues his recovery.

Passarello is listed as out for Week 13 against Utah and is expected to return to action next season.