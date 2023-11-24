Michigan Football injury report Week 13: Latest on J.J. McCarthy, Michael Barrett, and more

The Michigan Wolverines are set to play in one of the biggest college football games on Saturday, as they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 13 at noon ET.

The winner of Michigan vs. Ohio State will be off to the Big Ten Championship and college football playoff. Heading into the pivotal game, the Wolverines have some key players on the injury report, so let's look at their statuses ahead of the game.

Michigan Football Week 13 injury report

The Michigan Wolverines have six players on the injury report ahead of Week 13, although some have been there for months. Let's look at the status of some key players.

J.J. McCarthy's injury update

Michigan Wolverines' starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, isn't on the injury report. But he has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury. At the press conference on Monday, acting head coach Sherrone Moore spoke on McCarthy's health.

“I actually talked to him (Monday), and (Sunday) felt the best he’s felt, so just excited to get to work.”

J.J. McCarthy is 175-for-237 for 2,335 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Michael Barrett's injury update

Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett left last week's game due to a sprained AC joint but is expected to play on Saturday.

“Nothing Tylenol can’t fix,” Barrett said to the media last week.

Barrett has recorded 42 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two sacks.

LaDarius Henderson's injury update

Michigan starting left tackle LaDarius Henderson is questionable to play on Saturday against Ohio State with an undisclosed injury. However, Moore said Henderson should be good to go, as well as backup left tackle Myles Hinton.

Henderson was ruled out of last week's game just two hours before kickoff.

Roman Wilson's injury update

Wide receiver Roman Wilson is expected to play on Saturday after suffering an injury in the first quarter last week and not returning.

Wilson has caught 37 passes for 612 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Danny Hughes' injury update

Wolverines running back Danny Hughes is questionable to play on Saturday.

Hughes hasn't played since Nov. 4 against Purdue and has just three yards on one carry this season.