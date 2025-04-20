Colorado coach Deion Sanders pens emotional message for NFL insider Jay Glazer's huge loss

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is no stranger to expressing heartfelt support, especially when it involves those in the NFL community. On Sunday, he offered a short but powerful message to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, who shared the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing on Saturday.

Glazer posted a deeply emotional tribute on X (formerly Twitter) stating that his father - Ed Glazer - passed away at the age of 83.

“My pops passed this AM at 83. Last weekend, I got to fly back East to say goodbye to my dad before he died. I am soooooo glad I did,” Jay wrote.

"Listen gang, we just rent these bodies but the souls live on forever, at least that’s what I CHOOSE to believe."

Moved by the tribute, Coach Prime replied:

“Praying for u my man.”

The farewell was emotional, but filled with peace. Jay reflected on the moments that shaped him, from his dad taking him to New York Giants games in his childhood to introducing him to Judaism.

"During our visit, he said knew he was heading to the other side, I asked if he good with it. He was. So I said, “When you are up there with my best friend GOD come visit.” “I promise,” he said. “Every week.” We had a really good goodbye. I get to remember THAT, which is a gift. Pretty surreal conversation," Galzer added.

Jay Glazer closed his message by saying:

“RIP Ed Glazer, sending you a ton of love, big guy!!! Not a bad ride for a kid from Flatbush, Brooklyn, he made out pretty damn good!”

A touching goodbye, filled with love, faith and gratitude.

Deion Sanders defends Shedeur amid jersey retirement backlash

Coach Prime isn’t holding back when it comes to defending his son, Shedeur Sanders. After news broke that Shedeur’s jersey might be retired, some critics questioned the decision. But Deion Sanders made it clear that this discussion wouldn't be happening if his son had a different last name.

“We're talking about Shedeur. We ain’t talking about nobody else,” Sanders said. “If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion.”

Speaking passionately, Coach Prime reminded everyone of the progress Colorado has made under his leadership.

“So many things [were] accomplished at this university expeditiously,” he noted.

While some former players or fans might feel slighted, Deion Sanders chose to feel grateful.

“Sometimes we’ve got to get out of the way, man, and just be thankful for our people,” he said.

He also emphasized that Shedeur - along with Travis Hunter - isn’t fazed by the criticism. For Coach Prime, it’s about recognizing hard work and legacy.

