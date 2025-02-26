Colorado football recruiting: Top 3 high school standouts Deion Sanders secured ft. Julian Lewis

Colorado football is charging into the offseason with significant moves, even as stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter prepare for the NFL. Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has fueled his vision for the program by securing three elite high school recruits.

One of the additions is Julian Lewis, who is the likely candidate to take over as Colorado’s starting quarterback in 2025. His arrival is expected to elevate the Buffaloes' competitiveness under Coach Prime and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The other top recruits in the cycle include London Merritt and Adrian Wilson.

Top 3 high school standouts at Colorado in 2025

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis joined the fold, abandoning his USC pledge. As the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class, Lewis brings dazzling stats—over 7,000 yards and 96 touchdowns in two seasons at Carrollton.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to get to work and compete," Lewis told ESPN. "Colorado wasn't recruiting me until I reclassed, so it really was perfect timing. This is only the beginning. I trust Coach Prime and [offensive coordinator Pat] Shurmur to help me become the player that I want to be."

With Shedeur Sanders NFL-bound, Lewis stands ready to lead as Colorado’s quarterback in 2025.

Four-star defensive end London Merritt

First, four-star defensive end London Merritt committed on Thanksgiving night in November. Ranked No. 5 at his position and No. 52 overall in ESPN’s 2025 rankings, Merritt hails from IMG Academy in Florida. He flipped from Ohio State, drawn by Colorado’s rising momentum.

"Colorado is doing a great job in recruiting me and making my head turn different ways," Merritt said. "They're building something great, and I definitely can see myself [being] a part of that process."

Four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson

Finally, four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson committed in October from Pflugerville, Texas. Ranked No. 257 nationally, Wilson racked up 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. After leaving Arizona State, he chose Colorado’s air-raid offense.

“What excites me the most is the opportunity to go somewhere in the air-raid offense and start,” Wilson told On3.

Together, Merritt, Lewis and Wilson are determined to bring a bright future to CU, and these standouts position the Buffs for a thrilling College Football Playoff run in 2025. The journey begins now, and optimism soars in Boulder.

