Julian Lewis & Co. take out time to visit a local school & inspire the next generation 

Julian Lewis could be next up under center for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. "Coach Prime" hasn't had to face a college football schedule without his son, now-former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but with him moving on to the NFL, the passing job in Boulder is up for grabs.

Lewis has already made a name for himself, at least with some schoolchildren, anyway. The Colorado newcomer and a few teammates recently carved out some time to visit a nearby school, as shown in a video recorded by Deion Sanders Jr.

In the video shared on X/Twitter, Lewis talks to the excited youngsters and throws a football back and forth with them.

With the Buffaloes taking on a new face next season — without Shedeur or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — the goodwill could go a long way in earning the next wave of stars in Boulder some recognition.

Why could Julian Lewis be Colorado's starter next season?

Julian Lewis was rated as 247 Sports' No. 9 quarterback in the 2025 class. He arrived in Boulder and started practicing with the team in December. "Coach Prime" also added Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter through the transfer portal, and the two will likely duke it out for Colorado's starting job.

Salter has the advantage of experience, however, having been the Flames' starter the past two seasons and posting a 21-4 mark with the Conference USA program. He totaled 5,889 passing yards, 2,006 rushing yards and 77 total touchdowns during that span.

Meanwhile, Julian Lewis arrived at the college level a year earlier than he was supposed to after reclassifying. He'd originally taken notice of Lincoln Riley's quarterback developing skills, a track record that includes Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. Last November, Lewis broke off his commitment to Riley and USC and pledged to Colorado not long after.

Lewis had also taken an unofficial visit to Georgia and was said to be intrigued by Indiana, too. He would've likely been a huge add for Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers program as well, which made the College Football Playoff in the coach's first year in Bloomington.

For Carrollton (Ga.) last season, Lewis threw for 3,798 yards, 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His team finished 14-1 on the campaign. For him to see the field early for "Coach Prime", he'll have to get up to speed on a much quicker game, which could pose a challenge in the form of much more well-rounded defenders.

